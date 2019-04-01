Sigma Announces Pricing & Availability for Sigma Mount Converter MC-21

Ronkonkoma, NY – March 29, 2019 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced pricing and availability for the new Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, offering photographers a wider range of lens options for L-Mount cameras from Sigma, Leica and Panasonic. The Sigma MC-21 will start shipping in April 2019 and will be priced at $169.00 USD for Sigma SA-L mount and $249.00 USD for Canon EF-L mount.

Features

The Sigma Mount Converter MC-21 allows for Sigma’s SA mount and Canon EF mount lenses to be used on L-Mount camera bodies. By attaching MC-21 to a Sigma SA mount or Sigma Canon EF mount lens, it becomes compatible with the L-Mount camera system without compromising usability and image quality. The development of Sigma MC-21 increases the number of interchangeable lenses manufactured by Sigma to be used with the L-Mount systems by 29, offering a total of 40 lens choices, including 11 DG Art primes with native L-mount. The addition of MC-21 to the Sigma accessory lineup will increase the accessibility of the L-Mount system and further Sigma’s role in the strategic L-Mount Alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic.

The full list of compatible lenses and technical specifications can be accessed here and product imagery can be downloaded here.





Pricing

The lower price for the Sigma MC-21 in Sigma SA-L mount reflects the company’s appreciation for the loyal Sigma camera users as the MC-21 in Sigma SA-L mount allows for Sigma SA mount lenses to be used on any L-Mount camera body. Eventually, Sigma will aim to replace its SA mount lenses with the native L-mount versions, but until then, Foveon shooters can rely on the existing offering of Sigma MC-21 at a lower price point to ease the transition to the new system.

About L-Mount

The L-Mount was developed by Leica Camera under the proviso of providing customers with a future-proof, flexible, robust and precise bayonet mount that would fulfill even the most demanding photographic needs. Since its initial appearance in 2014 within the Leica T, development of the L-Mount was continued by Leica as well as by its strategic partners, which led to significant improvements and therefore an effectively new and more polished L- Mount technology.

To ensure maximum product diversity, the diameter of 51.6 millimeters was chosen to make the L-Mount suitable for use not only with full-frame cameras, but also on cameras with APS- C sensors. The short register of only 20 millimeters enables a short distance between the lens and the sensor, which in turn enables considerably more compact construction – which is particularly helpful for developments in the wide-angle lens segment. To ensure resistance to even the most extreme stresses, and to guarantee customers maximum reliability in many years in intensive use, the camera bayonets are manufactured from wear-resistant stainless steel and with four flange segments that prevent canting and ensure particularly secure and precisely positioned lens attachment. The standardized L-Mount contact strip ensures trouble- free communication between the electronic components of the lens and the camera – including the possibility of installing future firmware updates for lenses to react to technological advances and exploit the full performance potentials of the lens.

The lens mount is currently used in the Leica SL full-frame camera system and the Leica CL, TL2 and TL APS-C camera models, as well as Panasonic LUMIX S1 an Panasonic LUMIX S1R camera models. All lenses made for the various different systems can be used on all cameras without adapters and without any functional limitations – this illustrates only one of the numerous benefits the common bayonet brings for customers.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

####