Sigma Kicks Off Father’s Day Early with Sale on Select Global Vision Lenses

Ronkonkoma, NY – June 6, 2019 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash, and accessory manufacturer, is celebrating dads everywhere with a special Father’s Day promotion. Through June 17, 2019, shoppers have access to phenomenal savings on 11 select Global Vision Art and Contemporary lenses as well as its Mount Converter MC-11. Renowned for their uncompromising performance these lenses make an unforgettable gift for everyone from the dabbling novice to the hard-working professional. Sigma Pro, Jim Koepnick, comments on the flexibility and confidence afforded by shooting with Sigma, “When I’m on assignment, my lenses give me the confidence to let my creativity flow which allows me to be present and capture uncompromised authentic moments. I know my lenses are very sharp, well built and up to the task at hand; while I rely on their image quality first, it also helps my budget to know they are value priced for the working photographer.”

Sigma Father’s Day Promotion Details:

High-Performance Art Prime Lenses:

Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price): The true Sigma flagship, perfect for a high-quality, wide-angle perspective on landscapes, portraits, still-lifes, close-ups and casual snaps - $125 rebate

Sigma 50mm F.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price): A higher standard of excellence, re-engineered for high megapixel DSLRs - $100 rebate

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price): Perfect portraiture with passion, capture that editorial shot, weddings, family shots and more - $100 rebate

Versatile Art Zoom Lenses:

Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($799 Retail Price): The first and fastest of its kind, great for video production - $100 rebate

Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art ($1,299 Retail Price): A modern workhorse, flagship of the Art lineup - $100 rebate

Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($1,099 Retail Price): Prime IQ with zoom versatility, F1.8 through the entire zoom range - $100 rebate

Compact, Bright and Fast Contemporary Prime Lenses:

Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($449 Retail Price): A high-performance prime, designed to minimize flare and ghosting - $50 rebate

Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339 Retail Price): Light and bright meets Contemporary compactness with Art line image quality - $50 rebate

Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($479 Retail Price): Impressive construction and image quality, smooth autofocus makes nice with video production - $50 rebate

Affordable, Performance-driven Contemporary Zoom Lenses:

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary ($799 Retail Price): Powerful yet compact, take it in the field for flawless wildlife and travel shots - $150 rebate

Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary ($1,089 Retail Price): Portability meets versatility, never miss the thrilling action shot on the field or in the wilderness - $150 rebate

Sigma Quality, Sony Capability with the Mount Converter MC-11*

In addition, Sigma will be offering incredible savings on its Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) with a $100 rebate.

*The MC-11 promotion is not combinable with the Father’s Day Promotion. Customers purchasing the MC-11 during this promotion will only receive $100 off on the MC-11, regardless of which other lenses it is purchased with.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

