Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Goes UHD with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 11, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Shenzhen Topway Video Communication, one of China's leading cable operators, has deployed a Harmonic live Ultra HD (UHD) video processing solution to power its new UHD broadcast and OTT services. Featuring a software-based, cloud-deployable application supporting advanced features such as HDR, Harmonic's UHD solution enables the operator to deliver exceptional video quality while maximizing bandwidth efficiency.

"Our goal was to be one of the first service providers in China to deliver UHD public broadcasts and bring an enhanced, higher-resolution entertainment experience to viewers," said Wen Zhiqiang, assistant manager at Shenzhen Topway Video Communication. "Harmonic has a solid reputation for reliability and offers a UHD solution that delivers pristine video quality, advanced HDR processing capabilities and flexible deployment options, which made this deployment a breeze."

At the heart of the UHD solution deployed by Shenzhen Topway Video Communication is Harmonic's Electra® XOS live video processor, which brings together artificial intelligence-based innovations, deep tuning for Intel processors and a strong expertise in video algorithms to allow delivery of exceptional video quality in applications where bandwidth is limited. The solution supports UHD statistical multiplexing, HDR processing, uncompressed and compressed IP inputs, and integrated packaging to simplify live video workflows for service providers.

"Our solution for live UHD video processing is one of the first in the industry to support AVS2 — the new UHD Chinese standard — ingest, as well as HDR tone expansion, enabling cable operators like Shenzhen Topway Video Communication to deliver outstanding quality of experience," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic. "As cable operators look to address the demand for UHD video, Harmonic's software-centric, cloud-deployable video processing solutions set the benchmark for flexibility and innovation."

