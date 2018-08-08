Severtson Screens Features New Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) Projection Screens at 2018 CEDIA Expo

Mesa, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2018 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the home theater, commercial, cinema, and pro AV markets, is pleased to announce its new Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) options for its Impression Series residential and commercial projection screens are now available, and the new ALR option is also now available for additional Severtson projection screen solutions. They will be featured during CEDIA Expo 2018, held in San Diego from Sept. 6-8 at the San Diego Convention Center, booth # 1335.

“Our customers asked for it, and we have delivered with the industry’s most advanced ALR screen,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA right here in Arizona, our new screen is both affordable and has an industry leading viewing angle versus other ALRs currently on the market today.”

(Image credit: Severtson Screens)

Severton’s ALR has a 170 degree viewing angle and is available up to 120 inches (diagonal at 16:9 Aspect Ratio), with additional options also now available.

“With 0.8 gain, our ALR is designed specifically for situations with high ambient light,” Severtson continued. “We are proud to serve the home theater and commercial markets with the same service and quality that has taken the cinema market by storm and cemented us as the industry leader. Our new ALR screens are a continuation of this dedication to provide what our customers want, with a product that exceeds their, and the industry’s, expectations.”

Custom and standard ALR sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs and for production and delivery timing.

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

For more information, please visit www.severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com.

About Severtson Screens

Mesa, Ariz.-based Severtson Screens, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, is an award-winning global leader in innovative and quality projection screens in the home theater, pro AV, and cinema markets. Its low rejection rate coupled with the high quality of all its products has made Severtson Corporation the industry standard for quality and customer service worldwide. From its unlikely origins in the family kitchen to today's three modern production facilities, Severtson Corporation has remained committed to the principles of innovation and uncompromising quality that have made them who they are today.

# # #