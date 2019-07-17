SCTE•ISBE, CABA to Partner on Smart Homes, Smart Cities Initiatives

July 17, 2019 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE•ISBE’s global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) today announced a multi-faceted partnership that is intended to pave the way for new initiatives by the cable industry in the areas of Smart Home and Smart Cities.

The agreement calls for SCTE•ISBE and CABA to drive standards creation, standards adoption and educational opportunities that leverage cable network capabilities to unlock Smart Home, Smart Cities and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The collaborative approach will be highlighted by a CABA-programmed presentation from Noon – 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 – “Smart Cities Day” on the Innovation Theater stage at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019.

“A key part of cable’s commitment to 10G services is to provide the high speed, low latency, highly reliable, and highly secure services that are at the heart of intelligent buildings,” said Chris Bastian, Senior Vice President, Engineering and CTO for SCTE•ISBE. “As the leading international not-for-profit industry organization promoting advanced technologies in homes and buildings, CABA will be a key resource as we develop standards and training courses that ensure alignment between our industry and Smart Home and Smart Cities objectives.”

“Cable’s ubiquitous reach and its commitment to quality and reliable service dovetail perfectly with the CABA mission,” said Ron Zimmer, President & CEO of CABA. “We see this partnership as accelerating the footprint of Smart Home and Smart Cities technologies by enabling our members to take advantage of the training and standards that SCTE•ISBE already is creating for the cable industry.”

The CABA presence is part of an increased emphasis on Smart Cities at Cable-Tec Expo 2019. A key feature of the show floor will be a Smart Cities Pavilion sponsored by Spectrum and Liberty Global, with additional participation by Comcast and the support of the Smart Cities Council and US Ignite. Industry vendors will exhibit in the adjacent IoT Pavilion, and a cast of operator, vendor and industry connected community experts will outline the opportunity for the industry and the communities it serves during Smart Cities Day on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the Innovation Theater.

Scheduled this year from Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is the largest and premier cable industry event in the Americas, annually attracting thousands of executive, engineering and operational attendees from 60+ countries. Featuring an innovation-rich show floor and remarks by scores of the industry's most highly regarded executives and thought leaders, Expo showcases the technology advancement and workforce education that build value for the industry now and into the future.