Sanken Premieres New CMS-50 Short Stereo Shotgun Mic

Sanken Microphones is introducing the new CMS-50 stereo condenser microphone, setting new standards for sound quality and versatility in a compact shotgun mic. Ideal for boom pole operation or camera mounted, the mic is especially suited to ambient film and sports recording and shoots where tight patterns and premium sound are sought.

The unique CMS-50 features M-S (Mid-Side) configuration, which makes it convenient to adjust the stereo width at the mixer or in post-production. For smooth and clear stereo imaging, the mic includes two outputs, a Cardioid and Figure-8, which can be fed into the mixer for width adjustments. If both outputs are recorded, stereo width can be managed in post. The cardioid output alone can be used for mono recording.

The Sanken CMS-50 is shown with the optional GS-23 shock mount.

At only 5.4" in length and weighing only 4.6 oz., the unobtrusive CMS-50 is rugged and dependable in a wide range of applications where sound clarity and noise rejection are critical requirements. It can be camera-mounted without interfering with even a short lens, yet still provide the quality of audio demanded by today's professionals.

The CMS-50's lightweight, rugged design and unique components assure optimum resistance to humidity and adverse temperature changes. An HPF switch adjusts low frequency characteristics.

Visit: https://www.sankenmicrophones.com/production/shotguns/cms-50/

Available in June 2019. MSRP: $1,795

About Sanken Microphones

Sanken Production and Live microphones provide a wide range of pure, transparent sounding shotguns, lavaliers and head worn mics for TV and film production, broadcast and live performance. Sanken mics are designed and meticulously engineered in Japan using the latest technology and include many innovative features such as membranes impervious to humidity and temperature change. The result is a set of mics that have phenomenal frequency response, accurate off axis response, exact patterns, exceptional shotgun directivity and rejection, minimal proximity effect, low noise and high SPL tolerance. Distributed in N America by plus24