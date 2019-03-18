Sanken Demonstrates New CS-M1 Short 4" Shotgun Mic at NAB

Sanken Microphones is exhibiting at NAB the new CS-M1 super cardioid shotgun microphone. The CS-M1 is the latest addition to the Sanken Production microphone range and sets new standards of sound quality for a short shotgun mic. From professional boom pole drama and film location recording to DSLR camera mounted applications, the CS-M1 delivers pristine quality audio with sharp directivity.

Central Hall plus24/Sanken Booth C6644

At only 4" in length and weighing less than 2 oz., the unobtrusive CS-M1 can be used in tight mic situations to faithfully capture the story. Like all Sanken shotguns, it is rugged and dependable with a wide range of applications where sound clarity and noise rejection are critical requirements. The CS-M1 is especially suited to shoots where tight patterns and premium sound are the goal. It can be camera mounted without interfering with even a short lens, yet still provide the quality of audio demanded by today's professionals, all at an affordable price.

The CS-M1's lightweight, rugged design and unique components assure optimum resistance to humidity and adverse temperature changes.

Sanken's CS-M1 is shown with optional KS-M1 shock mount.

About Sanken Microphones

Sanken Production and Live microphones provide a wide range of pure, transparent sounding shotguns, lavaliers and head worn mics for TV and film production, broadcast and live performance. Sanken mics are designed and meticulously engineered in Japan using the latest technology and include many innovative features such as membranes impervious to humidity and temperature change. The result is a set of mics that have phenomenal frequency response, accurate off axis response, exact patterns, exceptional shotgun directivity and rejection, minimal proximity effect, low noise and high SPL tolerance.

Distributed in N America by plus24