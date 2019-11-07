RTS TVC Awards Shortlist Announced
Thames Valley, UK, 7 November 2019 - The Royal Television Society Thames Valley Centre will host its second TVC Awards at their 29 Winter Ball at Wokefield Estate, Mortimer, Reading. This year seventeen outstanding nominees have made it through to the shortlist in categories consisting of Community Improvement, Young Technologist, Production/Craft, Technology/Support and Media Hero.
Tony Orme, Chair RTS TVC said, ‘The quality of the award entries this year has been outstanding. These awards aim to focus on people within our industry, people who make a real difference – be that individuals or companies. This year our judging panels will have some very tough decisions to make! We wish all our finalists the very best of luck.’
The award winners will be announced at the Winter Ball on Friday 29 November 2019.
Those Shortlisted for the 2019 RTS TVC Awards include:
Community Improvement:
NewTek Education Awards
Mama Youth Project
RiSE
Production/Craft:
DTC
Intinor
Jon Pratchett
Technology/Support:
CVP
Sam Roper (GrayMeta)
Tradefair
Young Technologist:
Mark Couto (Techex)
Florian Gallier (Mo-Sys Engineering)
Riley Priddle (OTRO Global)
Media Hero:
Rafael Ceribelli - OTRO Global
Ben Dales – IABM
Cherie Gribble - GB Labs
Katharine Guy - Grass Valley
Charlotte Wheeler - MPTS
To secure your attendance at the Winter Ball this year, tickets are still available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rts-tvc-winter-ball-awards-2019-tickets-67888519389
# # #
About Royal Television Society (Thames Valley Centre)
RTS(TVC) is the regional centre for the Thames Valley areas of the Royal Television Society.
Co-ordinated by a group of dedicated volunteers, the RTS(TVC) organises talks and events, including the prestigious Winter Ball, to progress understanding and encourage collaboration in the media industry.
Our mission statement is – “Thames Valley Centre aims to provide; Knowledge sharing for those pursuing and advancing careers in media and entertainment technologies. Bridging the disparity of understanding between technical subjects and real-world application through discussion forums, networking and industry expert talks. And the Thames Valley Centre is committed to simplifying technology and improving accessibility for all.”
RTS Contacts:
Kara Myhill
Thames Valley Centre Marketing
Tel +44 (0) 7899 977222
RTSThamesValley@rts.org.uk
Tony Orme
Chairman, RTS (TVC)
Tel +44 (0) 7845 011 435
RTSThamesValley@rts.org.uk
