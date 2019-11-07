RTS TVC Awards Shortlist Announced

Thames Valley, UK, 7 November 2019 - The Royal Television Society Thames Valley Centre will host its second TVC Awards at their 29 Winter Ball at Wokefield Estate, Mortimer, Reading. This year seventeen outstanding nominees have made it through to the shortlist in categories consisting of Community Improvement, Young Technologist, Production/Craft, Technology/Support and Media Hero.



Tony Orme, Chair RTS TVC said, ‘The quality of the award entries this year has been outstanding. These awards aim to focus on people within our industry, people who make a real difference – be that individuals or companies. This year our judging panels will have some very tough decisions to make! We wish all our finalists the very best of luck.’



The award winners will be announced at the Winter Ball on Friday 29 November 2019.



Those Shortlisted for the 2019 RTS TVC Awards include:



Community Improvement:

NewTek Education Awards

Mama Youth Project

RiSE



Production/Craft:

DTC

Intinor

Jon Pratchett



Technology/Support:

CVP

Sam Roper (GrayMeta)

Tradefair



Young Technologist:

Mark Couto (Techex)

Florian Gallier (Mo-Sys Engineering)

Riley Priddle (OTRO Global)



Media Hero:

Rafael Ceribelli - OTRO Global

Ben Dales – IABM

Cherie Gribble - GB Labs

Katharine Guy - Grass Valley

Charlotte Wheeler - MPTS



To secure your attendance at the Winter Ball this year, tickets are still available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rts-tvc-winter-ball-awards-2019-tickets-67888519389



About Royal Television Society (Thames Valley Centre)

RTS(TVC) is the regional centre for the Thames Valley areas of the Royal Television Society.

Co-ordinated by a group of dedicated volunteers, the RTS(TVC) organises talks and events, including the prestigious Winter Ball, to progress understanding and encourage collaboration in the media industry.



Our mission statement is – “Thames Valley Centre aims to provide; Knowledge sharing for those pursuing and advancing careers in media and entertainment technologies. Bridging the disparity of understanding between technical subjects and real-world application through discussion forums, networking and industry expert talks. And the Thames Valley Centre is committed to simplifying technology and improving accessibility for all.”



RTS Contacts:

Kara Myhill

Thames Valley Centre Marketing

Tel +44 (0) 7899 977222

RTSThamesValley@rts.org.uk

Tony Orme

Chairman, RTS (TVC)

Tel +44 (0) 7845 011 435

RTSThamesValley@rts.org.uk