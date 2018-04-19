Roland R-07 High-Resolution Audio Recorder Now Available

Los Angeles, CA — Roland announces the availability of the R-07 High-Resolution Audio Recorder, a convenient handheld recording device for musicians, journalists, students, and anyone who needs to capture sound on the go. The R-07 features multiple high-quality recording modes, plus unique dual recording and hybrid limiting functions that ensure perfect audio capture every time. It also includes Bluetooth® for remote operation and features Bluetooth-capable audio streaming enhanced with Qualcomm® aptX™ audio technology.

While today’s smartphones have the capability to record audio, achieving high-quality results requires using external peripherals that are fussy and inconvenient. Stylish and easy to carry in a pocket, the all-in-one R-07 makes it simple to capture high-resolution audio wherever the user travels.

The R-07 supports mono and stereo WAV recording at rates up to 24-bit/96 kHz and MP3 recording at rates up to 320 kbps. Top-quality onboard stereo mics are always at the ready, while handy scene setups configure all the critical recorder settings with one touch. The R-07 is powered via two AA batteries or USB bus power, and comes in a choice of black, white, and red colors.

Using the free R-07 remote control app on an iOS or Android mobile device, users can wirelessly manage various R-07 functions and also monitor status and levels while the R-07 is placed in a prime recording location that’s out of reach.

For added protection during storage and travel, Roland is also offering an optional soft zippered pouch (CB-BPR07) and a sturdy bag with a shoulder strap and pockets (CB-BR07).

To learn more about the R-07 High-Resolution Audio Recorder, visit Roland.com.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries, used with permission. aptX is a trademark of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., registered in the United States and other countries, used with permission.