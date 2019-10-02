Bring the Army of the Undead to Life On Screen with the Help of Red Giant Cheap Tricks

Portland, OR - October 1, 2019 - Red Giant, creator of filmmaking, visual effects and motion graphics tools, has just released the third installment of its Cheap Tricks special edition Game of Thrones tutorial series. In this latest episode, Action Movie Dad, Hashi, demonstrates how to recreate intense battle scenes between the living and the dead from the Emmy®-award winning television show, including how to animate the zombie horde that would make up the dreaded army of the dead. As part of today’s tutorial release, Red Giant will also be giving away free green screen footage and launching a contest to give folks a chance to win all tools from the Red Giant product family.

Watch Now: Create A Zombie Horde Battle Scene - Game of Thrones VFX Part 3

“The whole point is to show you that attacking a fully CG character doesn’t have to be a big deal, even when it’s got some cool character effects and things associated with it,” Hashi says in the tutorial.

Don’t have Red Giant VFX Suite? Download a fully functioning trial to follow along: https://www.redgiant.com/products/vfx-suite/free-trial-download/.

Get Started with Free Green Screen Footage

Red Giant is offering VFX artists 75 free green screen clips to use in their own VFX shots to get started. Featuring professional stunt artists from the UK’s Independent Drama, the shots can be downloaded now from Digital Pigeon, at http://bit.ly/RG-Warriors.

Win the Complete Red Giant Toolset

Red Giant will be giving away all the tools they make to one grand prize winner, and a single suite each to two additional winners as part of their Red Giant Green Screen Twitter contest. Here are the rules:

Follow Red Giant on Twitter @RedGiantNews Post your video entry to Twitter with the hashtag #RGGreenScreen Use Red Giant footage in your entry (does not have to be the main feature) Include the link to this blog post in your entry (redgiant.com/RGgreenscreen) Contest Ends 10/8/2019 at 10AM PDT

Once all the entries are in, the Red Giant team will pick their favorite for the grand prize. Two additional entries will win a single suite of their choice. Winners will be chosen entirely based on a series of complex judging algorithms, or maybe just whatever judges think is cool/funny/epic/awesome looking.

In this tutorial, Hashi uses the following tools from Red Giant:

VFX Primatte Keyer 6: Primatte Keyer is a powerful tool for fast, automatic chroma-keying. Whether using a green screen or blue screen, Primatte Keyer's auto-compute algorithms can often pull a perfect key automatically, with a new user interface and clean up tools that make it easy to select and separate the background and foreground.

VFX Supercomp: Supercomp is a compositing environment that makes it easy to create complex, seamless composites. In Supercomp, light and atmospheric effects interact with all layers and elements of a scene in a far more natural way, and with far less pre-composing in After Effects than ever before.

VFX Shadow: Shadow is a plugin for After Effects that makes it super easy to add a perspective shadow in front of or behind a layer, based on its alpha channel, brightness, and more, with options for softness, bend, length, color and many other properties.

VFX King Pin Tracker: King Pin Tracker makes it simple to place signs or objects into a shot, even if they aren’t simple rectangles. With powerful “To” and “From” pins, and the ability to offset and rotate in planar space, artists can pin whatever they want, wherever they want it.

Trapcode Particular: Create organic 3D particle effects, complex motion graphics elements and more After Effects. Now with Fluid Dynamics.

Magic Bullet Looks: Magic Bullet Looks is designed to give filmmakers powerful looks and color correction, with over 200 fully-customizable Look presets and over 40 tools to customize or build new Looks. Get the best, most-intuitive color correction experience in the industry.

Magic Bullet Colorista IV: Magic Bullet Colorista IV provides professional color correction for filmmakers, turning Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects into a high-speed professional color grading environment.

Magic Bullet Mojo II: Mojo gives footage a cinematic color grade in seconds. Accentuate and protect skin tones, cool off your backgrounds and more.

Red Giant Universe: Red Giant’s collection of GPU-accelerated video effects and transitions plugins for motion graphics artists and editors, Universe boasts over 80 tools supported across eight host-applications.

Request a Media Review Kit or Briefing

Members of the media are invited to review any individual tools or product suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit or private press briefing with a Red Giant executive, please contact Nick Govoni at nick@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 ‭(978) 866-7354‬