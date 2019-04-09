RED BEE MEDIA TO SHOWCASE ULTRA-EFFICIENT REMOTE PRODUCTION AND CONTRIBUTION NETWORK WITH V-NOVA P-LINK AT NAB 2019

Red Bee Media is optimizing contribution network to enable higher-quality workflows for inter-site working and remote production

P.Link, powered by PERSEUS Pro enables low-latency, intra-only UHD links at 70% lower bitrates than JPEG-2000 solutions

Solution to be demonstrated live at Red Bee stand SU1620 at NAB 2019

Red Bee Media, a leading global media services company, and V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions, will demonstrate the media industry’s most advanced workflows for remote production and site-to-site contribution, live at NAB 2019, stand SU1620. Using V-Nova’s P.Link encoder, Red Bee Media will showcase an optimized contribution network, enabling top-of-the-line workflows for inter-site working and remote production. Using next generation solutions like P.Link enables Red Bee Media to deliver low latency, high quality streams from remote events.

The demonstration will feature the UHD and multiple live sources within remote production multiplex from the Broadcast Centre in London over a low bitrate secure internet connection to the Red Bee Media NAB 2019 stand in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

V-Nova’s P.Link is powered by the PERSEUS Pro codec which is currently undergoing standardization. It is also the only commercially deployed codec leveraging AI at its core. P.Link redefines contribution encoding with significant efficiency gains over JPEG 2000, MPEG-4 and HEVC-I solutions, and can reduce intra-only UHD contribution bitrates by up to 70% at the industry’s lowest cost per channel.

Dave Travis, Chief Services Portfolio Officer at Red Bee Media, said: “The explosion in live sports and event production from a multitude of venues is driving providers everywhere to adopt remote-production workflows to both increase production value and manage costs. At Red Bee Media, we are continuously monitoring vendors to ensure we can provide the very best solutions and it is clear that V-Nova’s P.Link provides a step-change in compression efficiency that is central to making a host of production use cases viable.”

Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Red Bee Media team in recent months in proving out a variety of game-changing production workflows. We look forward to continuing this great partnership and providing what is destined to become the gold standard in contribution and remote production workflows to providers worldwide.”

About Red Bee Media

Red Bee Media is a leading global media services company with a staff of more than 2500 media service and broadcast experts. With the head office in London, UK, Red Bee Media provides services from 11 main hubs around the world. Every day, millions of people on all continents watch television programs prepared, managed and broadcast by Red Bee Media staff. Every year, the business delivers 4 million hours of programming in more than 60+ languages for over 500 TV channels. Red Bee Media’s OTT services include live transcoding of 233 channels for broadcasters and 119 standalone channels provided to 1.7 million subscribers. The company’s content discovery portfolio spans more than 10 million movies and program titles, covering over 25 languages, and includes an image database with over 90 percent of all programming available across traditional TV, VOD and SVOD. Red Bee Media also provides over 200,000 hours of captioning each year – more than 70,000 hours of which is live. Red Bee Media is an equal opportunity employer, with a clear focus on embracing diversity and creating an inclusive workplace throughout the entire organization. www.redbeemedia.com/nab-2019

About V-Nova

V-Nova Ltd. is a London-headquartered technology company providing next-generation compression solutions that address the ever-growing media processing and delivery challenges. V-Nova provides solutions spanning the entire media delivery chain, including content production, contribution, storage and distribution to end users. V-Nova’s award-winning PERSEUS™ is the only cross-media codec format and delivers on the promises of next-generation image and video compression, today. Using PERSEUS technology, media and entertainment companies can now monetise unmet consumer demand for higher definition video everywhere, on existing devices and infrastructure, by a simple software upgrade.

The PERSEUS technology works in 2 ways: PERSEUS Pro is an Intra codec for mathematically lossless and visually lossless professional production, contribution and imaging workflows. PERSEUS Plus is a temporal codec designed to enhance a base codec such as H.264, HEVC or AV1, adding additional layers of detail for unbeatable distribution efficiency to consumers.

For more information please visit www.v-nova.com