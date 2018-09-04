Quantenna Empowers Deutsche Telekom Speedport Pro With Premium Wi-Fi

BERLIN — Sept. 4, 2018 — Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that Quantenna's high-performance QSR10GU chipset is powering Deutsche Telekom's award-winning Speedport Pro design. The superior capabilities of QSR10GU allow Speedport Pro to provide consumers with extremely fast and reliable Wi-Fi, capable of delivering multiple Ultra HD video streams to multiple users simultaneously, all with exceptional speed and reach.

The Speedport Pro is the flagship of Deutsche Telekom routers. It works seamlessly with EntertainTV, offers tremendous Wi-Fi coverage, bundles DSL and LTE mobile services and provides uninterrupted fast Internet for multiple users. Like all other Deutsche Telekom routers, Speedport Pro also supports automatic configuration.

Quantenna QSR10GU, with features such as ESP, 8x8 MIMO and advanced multi-user MIMO algorithms, delivers the maximum capacity within the minimum utilized spectrum, which enables superior performance in dense environments. This allows for more streams to be simultaneously transmitted with improved range and reliability. As a result, Wi-Fi routers, mesh repeaters and gateways powered by QSR10GU support more clients, each running more efficiently. Furthermore, it vastly enhances single-user MIMO, delivering improved Wi-Fi experience for legacy smart phones, tablets and notebook PCs.

"The Speedport Pro is our flagship device for the best access combining DSL and LTE. Therefore, we selected a premium Wi-Fi solution to distribute this bandwidth into the home of our customers," said Dirk A. Böttger, senior vice president of Connected Devices at Deutsche Telekom AG.

"Deutsche Telekom is known for its innovations and high-performance products," said David Carroll, senior vice president of Worldwide Sales at Quantenna. "Quantenna is proud to partner together with Deutsche Telekom to integrate the world's highest performance Wi-Fi into the industry-leading Speedport Pro."

About Quantenna Communications (www.quantenna.com)

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions.

About Deutsche Telekom (www.telekom.com)

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 168 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed-network lines, and 19 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 216,000 employees throughout the world, we generated revenue of 74,9 billion Euros in the 2017 financial year, about 66 percent of it outside Germany. For more information visit https://www.telekom.com/en.

