Qligent Prepares for Educational Panels and Presentations at 2019 NAB Show

MELBOURNE, Florida,April 3, 2019 — Qligent will contribute to key educational initiatives at the 2019 NAB Show, taking place next week at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Qligent CTO Ted Korte returns as a presenter for this year’s NAB Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEIT), and will also join an IABM panel on the topic of content chain management.

Korte will deliver his paper, Over the Top and Through AI to Big Data’s House We Go, on Tuesday, April 9th from 4:00-to 4:20pm in North Meeting Room N258. The paper will cover a wide variety of topics related to Big Data analysis across the OTT content chain, including how content owners can harness Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to more efficiently aggregate QoS, QoE and viewer behavior datawith predictive analytics to uncover silent suffers, and reverse the trend of viewer churn.

The paper will additionally explore how control of the infrastructure is changing as OTT services proliferate, and how broadcasters and content owners can adjust their strategies and “close the loop” around QoE monitoring and analysis to grow their audience and keep them engaged longer. As Korte will explain, technical issues remain the primary contributor to viewer churn.

“Video service providers that used to manage the end-to-end content chain now often cede control to third parties that license and carry their programming across different platforms and networks,” said Korte. “Media files can be transcoded, uploaded, downloaded, repackaged and forwarded multiple times in these various hand-offs, and passed through CDNs, ISPs and many other IP-based entities. This can adversely impact video quality and network performance. Media companies and content owners must close the loop on the distribution of their branded content both within their operations and wherever third parties relay it throughout the multiplatform world. Without this visibility, they can never truly know the quality of experience of end viewers.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Korte will serve as a panelist for IABM’s BaMContent Chain panel discussion on the topic of Manage. Taking place at 1:30pm in IABM’s TV studio located between North and Central Hall, the panel will explore trends and drivers of change around the management and preparation of audio, video and metadata content in today’s multiplatform world. More information on the BaM Content Chain and the Manage stage can be found at https://www.theiabm.org/iabm-bam-content-chain.

Innovation Recognition

Qligent is also proud to share that its Vision-Analytics platform for Big Data and predictive analysis has been shortlisted for two awards: the IABM BaM Awards® 2019 and the NAB Product of the Year Awards.

Qligent was recognized in the Monetize category of the IABM BaM Awards® 2019. All shortlisted entries are submitted to an independent panel of specialist judges that ultimately choose each category winner. Category winner results and awards will be presented at IABM’s awards party on Tuesday, April 9 at 6pm in Ballroom B of the Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Qligent is one of 40 entrants selected out of 160 IABM BaM Awards® 2019 submissions. A complete list of shortlisted companies can be found at https://www.theiabm.org/news/shortlist-announced-for-iabm-bam-awards-at-nab-show-2019/.

The 2019 NAB Show marks the first year for the NAB Product of the Year Awards. Winners will be announced during an awards reception in Ballroom A of the Westgate Las Vegas Resort on Wednesday, April 10 from 5:30-7pm. General information on the awards can be found at https://www.nabshow.com/news-releases/nab-show-launch-product-year-awards.

ABOUTQligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.