Qligent Brings Media Quality Assurance Vision to Cable-Tec Expo 2019

MELBOURNE, Florida,September24,2019 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level content monitoring and analysis, will bring its unique value proposition for preventing subscriber churn at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019, where Qligent will exhibit for the first time. Qligent will demonstrate in Booth 1925 at the broadband cable TV industry’s premiere annual convention in the Americas, takingplace at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans (September 30-October 3).

Qligent’s central message will focus on comprehensive, feature-rich media quality assurance, with demonstrations that communicate the business value of in-depth monitoring and detailed data analytics to MVPDs and cable operators.

“To succeed in today’s demanding and competitive video marketplace, multi-platform service providers must ensure the highest possible Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) to prevent subscriber frustration, disappointment, and ultimately, churn,” said Art Leisey, Qligent’s Director of Business Development. “With our proven track record providing robust, scalable, and reliable media monitoringand big data analytics solutions, Qligent is committed to giving cable, OTT, IPTV, and MVPD operators the means to effectively monitor, detect, and resolve technical issues at their network operations centers and headends. And we uniquely enable these services all the way out to the last mile as swiftly as possible, typically long before any adverse effect to the viewer’s quality of experience."

Qligent will exhibit the following solutions to Cable-Tec Expo attendees:

Qligent’s flagship Vision platform for centralized, end-to-end monitoring, deployed worldwide by cable, OTT, broadcast and other video service providers

Qligent’s Vision Analytics for big data analysis of key performance indicators (KPI’s and KQI’s) – the company’s latest Machine Learning innovation designed specifically to predict network failures, helpdesk calls, and subscriber churn

Vision-VOD, an application-specific solution for monitoring VOD files throughout the content delivery chain

All three solutions are deployable on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution, and leverage Qligent’s global network of virtual probes. These IP-enabled probes automatically test QoS and QoE along the distribution chain to gather valuable, actionable data that operators can use to identify and resolve technical transmission issues quickly.

“In our product demos, we will tap into exemplary headends and plants around the world where our customers have agreed to give the public glimpses of how our monitoring technology is operating at their sites,” Leisey said. “Based on these live remote snapshots and high-profile customer testimonials, we’ll be able to show service providers how our platforms can give them real-time visibility into their multi-platform premium content distribution strategies to guard their bottom-line interests.”

Leisey joined Qligent in February 2019 with the goal of developing new business opportunities for Qligent by leveraging the manyprofessional accomplishments he amassed during a 30+ year career in the cable industry. Among his key achievements, Leisey is credited with developing the first PC-based Emergency Alert System (EAS) switching and decoding system that complied with FCC regulations forthe cable TV industry. He also served as Chairman of the SCTE’s EAS Sub-Committee from 2009-2010, and an industry consultant on OTT, streaming, and other technologies over ensuing years.

AboutQligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.