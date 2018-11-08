Media Links Releases Japanese Language Version of ProMD Enhanced Management Software

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, announces the release of ProMD EMS - Japanese, a full Japanese translation of its ProMD Enhanced Management System software. It will be showcased at the upcoming InterBee show, November 14-16, 2018 on the Media Links booth: Hall 3 / 3309.

ProMD EMS – Japanese allows Japanese-speaking users to easily access the power of the ProMD EMS system for Media Links equipment including the MD8000 Series of Media over IP Transport solutions, MDX Series of IP Switches, the MDP3000 series of network edge devices, as well as the associated LAN and WAN networks.

The ProMD EMS system is an essential multi-user software-based tool used to configure, provision, manage and troubleshoot small to large scale IP video and media transport networks. It gives network operators and broadcasters the ability to quickly bring new services online for studio, remote and field locations, all while monitoring and maintaining the performance and reliability of active circuits, trunks and network devices.

Media Links developed ProMD EMS – Japanese as part of its ongoing strategic efforts to provide quality solutions and a refined set of tools to make it straightforward for broadcasters and network service providers to maintain and operate complex media over IP transport networks.

“With such a large installed base of Media Links equipment deployed throughout Japan, it certainly makes the most practical sense to offer our Japanese speaking customers a network management system in their own native language,” states Toshiyuki Naka, SVP, Global Sales of Media Links.

“Software demonstrations can be arranged through our corporate offices in Kawasaki, Japan, and visitors to InterBee 2018 can view the ProMD EMS - Japanese software at the Media Links booth: Hall 3 / 3309,” concludes Toshiyuki Naka.