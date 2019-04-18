Primestream to show a preview of their new Final Cut Pro X Workflow Extension at NAB 2019

Primestream® will present a technology preview of their new Workflow Extension for Final Cut Pro X at Booth SL7920 at NAB 2019. The new Workflow Extension enables editors to access and manage assets and projects directly from within Final Cut Pro X. The tight integration between Primestream and Final Cut Pro X streamlines creative workflows, saving time, money, and stress, while increasing productivity and efficiency.

“When people are working with media, the best thing that can happen is when processes become simplified,” said Alan Dabul, Product Development Manager at Primestream. “By staying within Final Cut Pro X, users can accomplish more with Primestream in their primary work space. This makes the technical process easier and helps to make the creative process less prone to workflow interruptions. Editors can stay in context their edit and do what is needed, all from one window.”

Primestream have been Apple developers for more than 10 years and their products help editors work more efficiently and connect them to critical workflows to capture, produce, manage and deliver content. With the new Primestream Workflow Extension, Primestream’s asset management solution can streamline your media management by seamlessly moving or generating proxies in the background, while leveraging features to search, import, browse and export content, all without leaving Final Cut Pro X - allowing editors to focus on storytelling. The new Primestream Workflow Extension also improves collaboration between teams by ensuring everyone stays in sync, and allows users to access all their assets and projects with associated metadata both within, and outside of their facility.

New features include:

· Sharing metadata, markers and subclips between Primestream MAM and Final Cut Pro X

· The ability to ingest any media format and project file into Primestream’s MAM with support for importing directly from camera cards, and ingesting live feeds with edit-while-capture functionality

· Managing content between storage tiers, including cloud, object, LTO, LTFS and more

· Trigger workflows such as QC and transcoding

The Primestream team will be on hand on Booth SL7920 throughout NAB 2019 to discuss how solutions such as the Final Cut Pro X workflow extension can solve customers’ unique challenges.

– ENDS –