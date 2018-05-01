Presteigne Makes Major Investment to Continue Expansion

Presteigne CEO Mike Ransome said, “We have invested £2.4 million to ensure that broadcasters and production companies who are being pushed hard to generate ever-higher volumes of high quality more content have the tools they need to achieve their aims.”



Presteigne already maintains well over £2M in hire stock from the likes of Sony, Canon, Cartoni, Blackmagic, Vinten, Sachtler, Leader, and many others, but it has now added 33 Canon CJ12 lenses; 64 new HD/4K Sony Z450 camcorders; Leader test kit, 34 Vinten tripods, new Cartoni tripods – which will usher Presteigne into the cinematic world - plus new lighting options and a substantial range of additional broadcast technologies.



Ransome added, “We’re also very excited about providing a number of Simply Live’s all in one ‘ViBox’ production solution, which is a multi-camera live sports production unit that integrates video and audio mixing; replays; highlights; and graphics.”



“Our very substantial, additional investment in Sony technology to help with coverage of major global sporting events throughout 2018 is also evidence of our continuing growth, which you will hear much more about during the course of the year.”



As part of its physical expansion, Presteigne has installed a designated, soundproof audio room for design, testing and maintenance and noise reduction technologies – both existing and in development.



Ransome concludes, “We’re fully engaged in a very busy 2018, and we saw it coming, which is why we knew we needed much more technology and space.



“We knew that because we continually forecast the market and evaluate new technologies and if we identify technologies that have the functionality and reliability our customers need, we invest. Those investments, on the face of it, are in technology we trust, but in the end it’s actually an investment in our customers.”