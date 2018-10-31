Portsmouth Public Schools Selects BenQ's Interactive Flat Panel Displays

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Oct. 31, 2018 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today announced that Portsmouth Public Schools in Portsmouth, Virginia has installed BenQ's RP Series 4K UHD Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) across the district. The IFPs have been instrumental in transforming interactivity and collaboration in the classroom, replacing the aging, traditional lamp-based projectors that were used as dedicated whiteboards and interactive surfaces.

"It's not an option in today's classrooms to have technology that doesn't support teachers or students," said Dean Schlaepfer, director of information technology, Portsmouth Public Schools. "BenQ's RP Series IFP is a high-quality tool that's designed with the educator in mind. With it, we're able to retain exceptional teachers who can easily create the best learning environment, driving student engagement and success across the district."

The district's old lamp-based projectors required expensive maintenance, including costly lamp replacements that took the system out of commission and tended to lose brightness over time, making it difficult for students to see content. In addition, the units had to be calibrated, required lengthy boot-up and shut-down times, and were noisy and distracting. Finally, the interactive pens that were necessary to interact with the screen were glitchy, expensive to replace and limited to one user at a time.

After an exhaustive research and testing period, the district selected BenQ's RP Series IFPs. Working with Troxell, the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for education technology, the district installed 675 BenQ RP704 4K UHD IFPs across the district. For the first time, teachers are able to turn on the screen and start teaching immediately. Multiple students can work together on the screen simultaneously with or without a pen, and without casting shadows on the screen. With the best possible resolution and high brightness that doesn't fade over time, every lesson is perfectly visible. The panels have also been instrumental for expanding the district's Google classroom opportunities, bring unexpected life to sketches and drawings in the high school art program and helping to fully accommodate visually impaired students.

"Troxell chose to work with BenQ based on its ability to deliver a product meeting Portsmouth's requirements, timeline and aggressive price points," said Mark Barber, SVP Sales, Troxell. "BenQ is the type of partner that understands the education market and delivers a product that fits the feature requirements of today. More important is its ability to look down the road to understand where the market is going and offer future-proof features that extend the life of the technology."

The RP704 70-inch display features full HD resolution with 20-point multi-touch capabilities and innovative technologies that provide a healthier viewing experience for teachers and students. Putting the highest priority on keeping users healthy, the screen's tempered glass is covered with a bacteria-resistant coating to help reduce the spread of germs and enhanced with BenQ's exclusive Eye-Care features, including anti-glare glass to minimize light reflections and improve readability, as well as Low Blue Light and ZeroFlicker backlight technologies to help reduce eye fatigue during long hours of content viewing and instruction. Furthermore, they come equipped with a built-in Android operating system that's packed with a suite of apps and educational games for classroom instruction. They also easily connect to a standalone PC or laptop. The included pens eliminate internal electronics that are prone to failure while allowing multiple students to work at the screen simultaneously and with different colors.

"The challenges that Portsmouth Public Schools faced are a common reality in today's classrooms," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, business, education and Cinepro solutions at BenQ America Corp. "BenQ's Education IFPs were engineered to eliminate these roadblocks and create a more enjoyable and healthier learning and teaching experience. Portsmouth Public Schools achievements are perfect example of what BenQ envisions when designing new classroom solutions."

More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at www.BenQ.com.

###

