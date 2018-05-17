Pliant Technologies CrewCom Wireless Intercom System is Currently Shipping and On Display at InfoComm 2018

LAS VEGAS, MAY 17, 2018 - Pliant Technologies is currently shipping its innovative professional wireless intercom system, CrewCom, which can be simultaneously used in both 2.4GHz and 900MHz frequency bands. The CrewCom range of products will be on display at InfoComm (Booth C459) along with Pliant's line of SmartBoom PRO professional headsets. CrewCom is based on a new technology platform that offers the industry's highest wireless user counts, unparalleled range, and unprecedented scalability for a range of installation projects for live sound, broadcast, industrial, and more.

CrewCom features excellent voice quality, the industry's smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of truly amazing user features. With CrewCom, production crews of all sizes can easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

"With the release of CrewCom, we are now providing a wireless intercom solution that is changing the way professionals use intercom, allowing both easy-to-use small wireless systems and large-scale deployments for those that need dramatic scalability and extensive user counts based on the same technology," says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. "We have seen tremendous interest in our system and received extremely positive feedback from our CrewCom distributors as they supply CrewCom for both large-scale live broadcast and sporting events, and small-scale installations. Systems have been deployed in some of the most demanding live production environments and have been well received by industry professionals in the field."

CrewCom wireless products are available in 2.4GHz and 900MHz models (900MHz are limited to where this band is legal). Any combination of these frequency bands may be simultaneously used on the same CrewCom system, giving the ability to easily put global-friendly, dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and entertainment professionals.

For the smaller system and UHF-replacement market, CrewCom offers the easiest system deployment along with the most user-friendly radio pack on the market. Even the most basic CrewCom system offers full features at an exceptional value. The revolutionary design of CrewCom offers a significant price advantage for larger demanding applications, when comparing the actual cost of deploying many wireless users in a production. CrewCom offers 1,024 Conferences that provide the flexibility of a matrix/party-line without the cost or limitations of either system. Unlike a matrix-based architecture, CrewCom is based on a decentralized network platform that puts system resources where they are needed. This innovative approach to professional wireless intercoms enables CrewCom to handle almost any application-from simple out-of-the-box solutions to large-scale designs for a diverse range of installation projects.

Pliant will also display CrewCom's graphical software, CrewWare(tm), at InfoComm 2018. It provides comprehensive offline configuration, online control, and real-time monitoring of all system components. These new software tools augment CrewCom's ease-of-use and flexible system scalability for productions of any size. While this is a powerful tool available at no additional charge to all users, it is not required to operate the system. CrewCom's CrewNet(tm) proprietary network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio conferences, signaling, and control. CrewNet can operate over standard Cat-5e (or above) and single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range.

The SmartBoom PRO series of communications headsets are specifically designed for exceptional comfort, flexibility and durability. In addition to the innovative SmartBoom on/off microphone muting feature, the closed back, on-ear headsets feature enhanced acoustic isolation. The mic boom is flexible and has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company's tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.