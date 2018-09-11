Pixel Power deploys powerful branding engine for Virgin Media Television (formerly TV3) Ireland

STAND 7.A05, IBC2018, RAI, AMSTERDAM: Virgin Media Television in Ireland has deployed Pixel Power StreamMaster BRAND, a powerful new branding and graphics playout platform following a requirement for a new graphics system that would deliver efficiencies across the design and transmission departments, automatically handle schedule changes with the right graphics and branding, and offer the ability to easily override the system with a simple user interface in a ‘breaking news’ situation.



The system which comprises several instances of StreamMaster BRAND software running on COTS hardware, manages content across multiple channels and formats and delivers the power of dynamic graphics engines to render the now/next/later promotions to drive efficiencies. StreamMaster BRAND allows the broadcaster’s team of graphics designers to concentrate on creative work, designing new campaigns and brand material rather than repetitive, manual end-board re-works. Using a single workflow and schedule StreamMaster BRAND also delivers separate HD and SD branded feeds cost effectively.



Virgin Media, who acquired Ireland’s largest commercial broadcaster TV3 in 2017, has rebranded as Virgin Media Television and has moved to increase the vigour and prominence of its branding and promotions across all its portfolio including SD, HD and multi-platform outputs. Recognising that this could best be accomplished through automated conforming and fulfilment of graphics, the company turned to Pixel Power as the trusted leader in transmission graphics.



“In an increasingly competitive market, our channel branding is paramount to retaining our status as the leading commercial broadcaster in Ireland,” said Niall Judge, Head of Transmission Operations at Virgin Media Television. “Efficiently producing a greater variety of promotions gives our designers the creative freedom they deserve. Pixel Power is proven in graphics and proven in automation: they showed us how StreamMaster could deliver what we needed.”



James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power, added “This is a growing trend among broadcasters. They recognise that repeating the same few trailers is a turn-off for viewers, so they need to maximise their creative content. StreamMaster BRAND enables them to do this by selecting and inserting the right version for the right time and the right channel, managing the squeeze-backs, and allowing different content in the SD and HD streams.”



About Pixel Power



Pixel Power provides innovative graphics production and integrated playout delivery systems for broadcasters, outside broadcast truck companies, playout facilities, post production houses, venues and sports complexes. Our award-winning branding and promotions systems, graphics-enabled master control switchers and sophisticated switchable graphics production systems allow producers to deliver dynamic live and pre-recorded content for any SD, HD, 4k, mobile, online or interactive application.



Pixel Power has 30 years’ experience of engineering prowess and dedication to customer support that has made it the industry’s first choice in graphics, branding and playout. With more than 2500 installations worldwide, customers including market-leading broadcasters such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, Disney, Discovery, Ericsson, ESPN, Sky, ViaSat and WDR.



With corporate headquarters in Cambridge UK, and with regional offices in Grass Valley California and Dubai UAE, Pixel Power has a global organisation and is supported by a well-trained and focussed distributor network.



