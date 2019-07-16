Picture Block’s COLORSPACE 4K HDR Vehicle Uses DaVinci Resolve and Blackmagic Design 12G Products

Fremont, CA - July 16, 2019 - Blackmagic Design announced today that Picture Block used DaVinci Resolve Studio and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel to provide HDR color correction and editing as part of the new COLORSPACE 4K HDR screening room vehicle. COLORSPACE also includes a 12G and 4K workflow using a number of other Blackmagic Design products.

Los Angeles’s Picture Block’ COLORSPACE is a premium HDR color and editing suite built inside an off road vehicle that provides HDR viewing and analysis of up to 16 cameras at once. It is the first HDR screening room color suite and edit bay built inside an off road vehicle, and includes high quality 55 inch broadcast and cinema monitors, high speed ethernet and SSD based NAS, along with DaVinci Resolve Studio.

When designing COLORSPACE, Picture Block’s Founder and ICG Digital Imaging Technician Ryan Prouty was focused on a whole new approach to production vehicles that combined luxury, comfort and the highest technical capabilities. He wanted to provide everything that a high end post production suite offered, which is why he chose to use DaVinci Resolve Studio, as well as Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel for switching, UltraStudio 4K for capture and playback and Smart Videohub 40x40 for routing.

“DaVinci Resolve is the most recognized and used post production software. We wanted to have a mobile production suite that includes the best that every client is comfortable with, and that was DaVinci Resolve,” Prouty said. “We also rely on Resolve’s ability to handle any type of HDR so that a director or cinematographer can see exactly what the end deliverable will be.”

“Blackmagic Design products allow us to be completely flexible. Each set has its own needs, and the Blackmagic workflow from capture and playback to switching to editing and color correction means we can handle everything from HD feeds for on set monitoring to 4K HDR finishing,” he continued.

Since its introduction at CineGear 2019, COLORSPACE has already been used on a number of projects, including television commercial productions for Chrysler and for Clif Energy Bars for on set color correction.

Director Steve Mapp, who shot the campaign for CLIF Bar with production company Partizan Entertainment, said: “COLORSPACE is like shooting in a lear jet. We could review dailies seamlessly and in private, like bringing an A list post house to set and having a moving video village. Having Resolve on set meant that we could grade and edit right there, and be able to see exactly how it will look finished. It is amazing being able to do high quality work at the speed of zeitgeist without losing quality.”

Press Photography

Product photos for DaVinci Resolve Studio, DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, UltraStudio 4K, Smart Videohub 40x40 and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.