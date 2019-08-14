PHABRIX to demonstrate ST 2110/2022-7, HDR/WCG and 4K/UHD test and measurement instruments at IBC2019

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions will demonstrate its full range of hybrid IP/SDI, 4K/UHD and HDR/WCG instruments at IBC 2019, on booth 10.B12.

QxL – 25G Rasterizer - Previewing at IBC

Making its IBC Show debut is PHABRIX’s QxL 25G rasterizer. The QxL offers support for ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 live workflows with an IP to SDI and AES gateway and UHD over IP. An optional SDI interface card provides support for the full range of Qx SDI and advanced SDI-Stress functionality.

Hybrid IP/SDI analysis and monitoring for SMPTE 2110 and 2022-7 workflows

PHABRIX will show the latest ST 2110 developments to its flagship Qx Series first demonstrated at NAB 2019, offering the latest hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement tools. The Qx family (Qx 10G IP and QxL 25G IP) offers ST 2110 (-20, -30, -31, -40), two-port ST 2059 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and ST 2022-7 seamless protection. Both platforms provide the simultaneous monitoring of 1 video, 2 audio and 1 ANC data flow in up to 16 active and scalable windows. The two audio flows each support up to 10 channels at 1ms and 80 channels at 125us packet time with either PCM or AES3 Transport. The core feature set also includes operator status information for PTP, 2022-7 seamless reconstruction and the timing relationship of flows to PTP.

The new Qx ST 2110 advanced engineering IP measurement features include the measurement of ST 2110-21 network compatibility and virtual receiver buffer models, advanced PTP to Flow timing and latency measurements, as well as Inter-Packet Arrival Times for all flows that contribute to the ST 2022-7 seamless reconstruction.

The new TR-1001-1 toolset on both the Qx rasterizer and PHABRIX’s handheld Sx TAG provides support for AMWA NMOS IS-04 Discovery and Registration and IS-05 Connection Management with DHCP, DNS Service Discovery, LLDP, SDP and PTP System Resource.

The Qx rasterizer family, together with the Sx TAG handheld offers an unbeatable solution for hybrid IP/SDI environments. Sx TAG provides support for SMPTE 2110 (-20, -30, -40) encapsulation and decapsulation with ST 2059 PTP. Its new features include SDI to IP and IP to SDI gateways for both ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 as well as the ability to generate an analog reference output slaved to the ST 2059 PTP or 2022-6 IP input.

Advanced SDI interface stress testing

PHABRIX will also be demonstrating the Qx Series’ new SDI-STRESS option, providing an advanced toolset for SDI interface stress testing. Together with its fast, automated 12G-SDI physical layer analysis employing RTE™ (Real-Time Eye) technology, SDI-STRESS provides a world-class solution to SMPTE compliance verification of 12G/4x3G/2x6G/6G/3G/HD-SDI interfaces. The SDI physical layer toolset now includes indication of DC offset, overshoot, undershoot, full and windowed eye amplitude histograms with Peak or Shorth Mean measurements, jitter amplitude histograms, SDI jitter insertion (10Hz to 10MHz, 0.01UI up to 128UI pk-pk), transmitter eye amplitude adjustment (+/-15%), risetime, pre-emphasis, signal invert and mute controls operating with either the video pattern generator with pathological overlay as source or a new PRBS Signal Generator (PRBS7, 9, 15, 23, 31), coupled to a new BERT Analyzer tool, all under REST API control. Test results can be transferred to USB memory stick using the new USB file manager. In addition, the proposed SMPTE pathological test pattern for SDI rates up to 12Gbit/s is provided operating in conjunction with a new Pathological EQ/PLL condition detector with real time trigger over GPI out.

Broadcast QC

New for IBC, the Qx Rasterizer family now provides on-screen display of ANC Timecode and SCTE 104 triggers. Accurate display of dual language support of OP47 and 608 in 708 Closed Captions is provided using two picture windows. AFD and Safe Area graticule and window are now provided as standard.

AV Delay Generation and Analysis

AV Delay Generation and Analysis, a new option available on all PHABRIX’s handheld Sx instruments and the Rx Rasterizer, offers an end-to-end solution for the measurement of audio to video differential delay through a broadcast system. The AV Delay Generator produces an adapted EBU Tech 3305 AV Sync ‘clapperboard’ Test Pattern and is compatible with third party AV delay analysers including the LAWO V_pro8. The Rx is capable of simultaneously analysing up to 16 channels of audio. The handheld Sx range is capable of analysing 2 channels of audio and the SxA, SxE and Sx TAG can also be used to measure up to 1 second of overall video or audio latency/delay.

PHABRIX’s Managing Director, Phillip Adams, said, “After a twelve-month beta program, working closely with some of the industry’s top manufacturers and broadcasters, we’re delighted to showcase all the advanced ST 2110 features the Qx has to offer. Both the Qx and QxL’s extensive hybrid IP/SDI, HDR/WCG and 4K/UHD toolsets, together with their fully configurable user interface, offer future-proofed test and measurement solutions for customers at every stage of their technology transition.”