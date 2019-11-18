Pebble Beach Systems Appoints Yucel Timur as Head of Solutions Architecture

Weybridge, UK, November 18 2019 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced the appointment of Yucel Timur as the company’s new Head of Solutions Architecture.

Reporting to Pebble Beach Systems’ CEO Peter Mayhead, Yucel leads the company’s talented team of Solutions Architects who are responsible for the solutions proposed and delivered to Pebble’s customers worldwide.

An experienced industry professional with over two decades of project management expertise in the media and entertainment technology industry, Yucel previously held senior positions at Sony Professional Solutions Europe and NOWTV (Part of Sky UK) and led key technology initiatives at the BBC.

“My experience in delivering and implementing leading-edge solutions has given me valuable insight into how best to deliver complex software and IT based projects into broadcast customers. With that comes an appreciation of how these are used in real life, and of course an awareness of the benefits to the end user. This new role comes at an exciting time for Pebble and the industry as a whole, and it enables me to leverage my experience across the organisation - from pre-sales through to development and support. I’m looking forward to playing a part in delivering the broadcast solutions we offer now and, in the future,” said Yucel Timur.

“I am excited by the potential for Pebble to benefit from Yucel’s depth and breadth of understanding of complex broadcast solutions. This, combined with his years of experience managing customer engagement, will have a significant impact on how we develop our already strong customer relationships,” commented Peter Mayhead.