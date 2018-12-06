Pebble Beach Systems appoints Andy Giles as Sales Manager for Europe, Israel and South Africa

Weybridge, UK, December 6 2018 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced the appointment of Andy Giles as the company’s new Sales Manager for Europe, Israel and South Africa.

An experienced industry professional with a strong technical background, Andy previously held senior positions at Snell Advanced Media, Snell & Wilcox Ltd and Amberfin (now part of Dalet).

Tamas Vass, Senior VP of Global Sales at Pebble commented “Andy’s technical knowledge, commercial expertise, and customer focus make him the perfect choice in this role, and his experience of consulting with the end user on complex solutions means that he’s a great fit within the Pebble team.”

Andy Giles confirms “I’ve had experience of working in the same arena as Pebble for a number of years, so their great reputation and the quality of their product offering was clear to me. I’m excited to be joining the company at such a pivotal time for the broadcast industry, and look forward to engaging with the customer base in my new role.”