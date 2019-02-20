Insight TV Takes Combat Fighting to a New Level With Power &…Martial Arts Commission

Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has commissioned Power &…Martial Arts, a 22 x 12-minute series that delves into the lives of everyday people with extraordinary stories. The show, which follows on from the popular first two series’ Power &…Extreme Athletes and Power &…Tech, centres around martial artists and will document the victories, defeats and struggles of these incredible individuals. The show was produced by KIEM.

Throughout the series viewers are introduced to a variety of fighting pros and the show will focus on how they live, how they think and how they maneuver through every day life, including visiting places that hold great importance to them such as the dojo where they teach, the boxing ring where they defend titles, the shrine where they worship and the streets where they learned to fight to survive.

The show explores the immense physical strain that these individuals experience every day as well as the psychological and spiritual aspects of their style. It impresses upon the viewer that martial arts isn’t just a sport for them, but rather a lifestyle that shapes every minute of their day including what they eat (with regard to special diets and ancient recipes).

“Power &…Martial Arts gets under the skin of how these incredibly talented people from all walks of life dedicate every ounce of their being to achieving their goals,” says Arun Maljaars, Director Content & Channels at Insight TV. “We’re really proud of the show and we’re excited to see the reaction from our community when it airs later in the year.”