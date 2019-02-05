New desono Conferencing Speakers Extend Biamp Audio Quality and Design in the Conference Room

AMSTERDAM — Feb. 5, 2019 — Fulfilling its commitment to bring extraordinary audio experiences to all conference rooms, at ISE 2019 (Stand 3-B120) Biamp introduces its new desono™ line of conferencing speakers with an optional AMP-450BP backpack amplifier, delivering best-in-class audio and the easiest possible installation experience for integrators. The desono C-IC6 conferencing speakers incorporate helpful design features like termination-free connections using standard category cables, an easy-to-mount removable magnetic grill, and acoustic performance tailored for superior speech reproduction, making them ideally suited for conference rooms.

"As a conference room system industry leader, we know how to develop integrated conferencing solutions, from microphones and processors to PoE+ amps and Bluetooth® streaming audio," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "It's only natural for us to develop conferencing-specific speakers that ensure extraordinary audio quality and a simple a reliable installation experience to these important spaces. Our customers can be assured there's Biamp quality through the entire audio signal path."

Accompanying the desono speakers is the optional PoE+ AMP-450BP amplifier that mounts cleanly onto the back of the speaker — eliminating the need for multiple cable runs back to the rack. Each backpack amp powers up to seven additional desono speakers via category cable, creating a 100 percent termination-free installation, enabling a structured cabling crew to complete the entire above-ceiling audio rough-in for a conference room.

Adding to the simplest installation possible, the desono family of speakers feature dual RJ-45 ports for daisy chaining and standard 4-pin euroblock connectors providing additional flexibility for projects that utilize traditional speaker wiring. The AMP-450BP amplifier is designed with multiple mounting options and can be backpacked onto the speaker, mounted to a wall, or suspended from a Biamp tile bridge.

Biamp's combination of a termination-free solution, elegant industrial design, advanced Beamtracking™ technology, and integration of the entire audio signal path — from microphone to speaker — ensures that Tesira conference rooms sound better, look better, and are easier to install than any other system. The addition of the powerful SageVue® management tool makes monitoring and managing deployed systems a familiar and comfortable process for technology managers.

The new desono family of conferencing speakers and AMP-450BP amplifier will be available Q2 of 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

