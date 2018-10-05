NEP Group Acquires Fletcher Group, LLC

NEP Group, a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today its acquisition of Fletcher Group, LLC (“Fletcher”), a Chicago-area company that provides the highest-end specialty ultra-slow motion and robotic camera systems. Fletcher has been in business for nearly 30 years and has delivered innovative angles for thousands of high-profile events. The addition of Fletcher is consistent with NEP’s stated strategy to become the worldwide leader in Broadcast Services, and “camera capture,” both traditional and robotic, is an important part of the broadcast value chain.

Founded in 1987 and based in Burr Ridge, IL, Fletcher has served “A” games for the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL and other major sporting events in the US, as well as for highly anticipated political and entertainment events such as presidential debates and the Oscars Red Carpet. The company also serves the international sports broadcast market via its US and London offices.

In addition, Fletcher invented several innovative proprietary camera angles now commonly seen by audiences worldwide: shots from “above the rim” on top of basketball backboards, in-net cameras for hockey and rail cams in front of press tables.

“NEP’s dedication to technical innovation and client service is impressive,” said Dan Grainge, President of Fletcher. “I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished at Fletcher and know that combining our talents and technology with an industry leader like NEP will take our business to the next level. It’s a great fit for us and a strong benefit to be able to add NEP’s broadcast services, media solutions and live event support for our clients.”

The Fletcher brand will remain, with Fletcher supporting NEP and its clients across the globe. Dan Grainge will continue to lead the Fletcher team and will report to Mike Werteen, Global President of NEP Broadcast Services.

