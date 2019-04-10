MX1 at the 2019 NAB Show

At the 2019 NAB Show, MX1, together with SES, will highlight powerful new solutions that address the challenges of managing, distributing, and monetising content in an increasingly complex broadcast environment. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, MX1 is a trusted partner for broadcasters, content owners, and TV platform operators, as well as content aggregators for the sports and news industry. MX1 focuses on helping its customers reduce their efforts and costs and increase their ROI by tapping new sources of revenue.

MX1 will highlight a number of solutions at SES's booth (SU1410) during the 2019 NAB Show, including a demonstration of a new broadcast-scale Online Video Platform (OVP), a powerful new automated targeted ad insertion solution, the company's OU Flex service, and an enhanced sports and events management tool paired with a new live events booking platform.

Boost OTT Monetisation With MX1's Fully Managed Online Video Platform (OVP)

At the 2019 NAB Show, MX1 will demonstrate its new fully managed OVP, which provides operators with a complete end-to-end solution, access to the SES and MX1 global contribution and distribution network, and seamless integration with the company's content processing and management services. Fully integrated into the MX1 360 Unified Media Platform, the solution reduces complexity, provides access to analytics data, and enables easy management across the complete media supply chain â€” from origination to distribution and monetization â€” on one single platform. Its cloud-based nature also guarantees seamless scaling, globally, in relation to the number of users, channels, and content delivered.

Increase Revenue With Automated Targeted Ad Insertion

As the advertising industry increasingly pivots towards targeted advertising, broadcasters and operators need a valuable solution to implement an offering that further drives monetisation and ROI for both linear and on-demand content. MX1 now features an innovative new solution that provides near-plug-and-play automated dynamic ad insertion capabilities. Integrated with MX1's broadcast and online streaming infrastructure, the solution enables content providers to remove and replace adverts reliably at a frame-accurate, broadcast-grade level. In addition, its integration with connected advertising sales platforms, such as SpotX and Google Ad Manager, allows replacement ads to be targeted to specific segments of the audience.

Broadcast Live Events Via IP With OU Flex

MX1's OU Flex service enables sports and live events to be broadcast reliably and without interruption, providing the next-generation connectivity required by news organisations and anyone in the business of broadcasting live events, particularly from remote locations. Offering the best of the video and data worlds, the OU Flex solution combines traditional DVB links with full-service IP connections and offers rock-solid connectivity at bandwidths high enough to support HD and UHD, even in congested network spots and in areas with low-connectivity bandwidth. Seamless, high-quality live broadcasts are enhanced with IP data connections for both production coordination and content streaming, allowing broadcasters, content creators, and event organizers to focus on growing their business and offering the best possible experience to their viewers â€” whatever the device.

Enhanced Interfaces Increase Efficiency and Flexibility for Sports and Live Events

At the 2019 NAB Show, MX1 will present its new sports and events management interface for individual matches to team sports with any group of licensees from around the world, aimed at sports and event content owners and distributors. The new interface allows sports and event organizations and rights holders to easily manage and share broadcast-quality media containing matches, clips, and highlights, as well as related images, documents, metadata, and more.

Also on display at the show will be the company's new live events booking interface, which connects MX1's sports and events customers with its 24/7 live events booking team, simplifying the planning, monitoring, and coordination of live-event content distribution. The live booking interface features one-click sharing of live events with licensees from around the world, who receive real- time notifications and access to mission-critical distribution details. The integrated solution can be used both for single live event management and more complex sports tournaments with multiple concurrent live events.

As with all MX1 products, any new services launched by the company are managed through the MX1 360 unified media platform.

Company Overview:

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than five million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/MX1/190329MX1.docx

2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

April 8-11

Las Vegas

SES Booth SU1410

Follow MX1:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mx1global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mx1global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mx1global/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLEIU2Yi2fg6Y6zXlQqJzTA