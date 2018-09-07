MultiDyne Strengthens West Coast U.S. Presence, Eyes Global Expansion with Two Strategic Appointments

Hauppauge, NY, September 7, 2018 — In alignment with continued company growth and increased demand worldwide, MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutionshas appointed industry veterans Jesse Foster and Bob McAlpine to key roles that will help to shape the long-term future of the company.

Effective immediately, Jesse joins MultiDyne as Director of Product Development and Western Region Sales, with Bob McAlpine serving in a key global advisory role. Jesse and Bob will join MultiDyne at IBC2018 (September 14-18, RAI Amsterdam), where they will meet with current and prospective customers and partners at Stand 11.D40. Both will report to MultiDyne President Frank Jachetta.

Jesse joins MultiDyne from Cobalt Digital, where he spent six years as Director of Product and Business Development before transitioning to Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Accounts. Among other key industry roles, Jesse spent eight years as West Coast Senior Sales Manager for Evertz.

In his new role, Jesse will drive new product development innovations that strengthen MultiDyne’s broad fiber-optic transport family, and extend MultiDyne’s reach across the broadcast and production infrastructure. This includes new MultiDyne openGear modular cards that will compete against proprietary platforms that lack interoperability with the popular open-architecture ecosystem.

“MultiDyne has started the process of developing technology that is common across platforms, and easily deployed under short customer timelines,” said Foster. “My experience will help me to develop and execute a strategic initiative of broader reach, and integrate a library of interoperable technologies across new and existing products.”

Jesse’s appointment correlates with the opening of a new MultiDyne service facility in the Los Angeles area, substantially boosting the company’s west coast presence. The new service facility, located at 1221 Avenida Acaso in Camarillo, will specialize in MultiDyne product repair, design and engineering services, and technical sales support. The facility will also serve as a supply outlet for video accessories, including SMPTE and Neutrik cables terminated by MultiDyne.

Bob McAlpine’s arrival coincides with strategic growth initiatives to increase MultiDyne’s global visibility. A 40-plus year industry veteran, Bob joins MultiDyne in an advisory role through Black Pearl Management Group LLC, the broadcast industry consultancy he established in August 2018. Bob spent several years with MultiDyne as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development before moving into executive roles at Telecast Fiber Systems and Cobalt Digital, where he most recently served as CEO. He also served on the NAB Executive Advisory Committee for the past three years.

At MultiDyne, Bob will concentrate on global sales growth and market penetration worldwide, and help to diversify MultiDyne’s product portfolio.

“MultiDyne has an established reputation as fiber-optic experts, and offer a singular, focused and technically superior product line,” said McAlpine. “Frank has been very aggressive in extending the company’s reach in recent years. Our next step is to grow the company’s global footprint, and extend the product portfolio beyond fiber to cover other broadcast solutions.”

“We are pleased to welcome Jesse and Bob to the MultiDyne team during a particularly fruitful time in MultiDyne’s history,” said Jachetta. “Jesse’s product development vision and customer relation skills will prove instrumental to the future direction of the company. And Bob’s long-term industry relationships, extensive fiber-optic experience and success in key executive roles leave him well-positioned to help lead MultiDyne into its next phase of company growth.”

###

With over 40 years of experience serving the Broadcasters and video production communities worldwide, MultiDyne Fiber Optic Systems leads the industry in developing pioneering signal conversion and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets.