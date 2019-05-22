Monroe County Public Schools Enables 21st Century Learning With HoverCam

Visit HoverCam at InfoComm 2019, Booth 3064

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — May 22, 2019 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, announced that Pilot 3 teaching stations were successfully installed in middle and high school classrooms of Monroe County Public Schools in Alabama. Working with Teachers N Tools (TNT) as part of a new classroom technology management service contract (SC) available through the dealer, Monroe County sought the award-winning Pilot 3 to overhaul end-of-life components and bring new dimension and interactivity to the classroom.

"The Pilot 3 really is in a class by itself. It has the tools that teachers use the most, wrapped together in the most convenient, efficient bundle," said Greg Shehan, Monroe County Public Schools' Superintendent. "Our focus is to get students more engaged and participate in new ways, especially in our middle and high schools, where teachers are often just standing at the front of the room and presenting. With these tools, the students can get up, touch the screen, interact, and be involved during lessons."

HoverCam's Pilot 3 was the perfect solution for enabling 21st century learning. The solution integrates a Windows PC, 13MP document camera, and 21-inch touchscreen with wireless HD mirroring functionality, so any device content and touch annotations can be beamed to any interactive flat panel, projector, or TV in the room. The document camera's built-in microphone enables educators to capture high-quality audio. And with HoverCam's ClassFusion classroom management software, every lesson, interactive whiteboarding, annotation, and desktop marking can be recorded and saved to the cloud for students to access anywhere, anytime, and from any device or browser — making it the perfect solution for flipped and active classrooms that encourage creative thinking.

TNT has had a long relationship with HoverCam as the first dealer in Alabama to distribute the company's family of document cameras. Now, TNT is the first company in the United States to offer a SC opportunity to schools. The SC allows schools to purchase new technology from their limited budget and spread the costs out over several years. It also provides additional software, continuous training, as well as maintenance of the equipment and software for the term of the contract.

"Increased collaboration and engagement through technology is a proven pathway for a greater number of students to achieve success. However, many obstacles stood in the way with traditional solutions, from the expense, to installation, to deployment and operation," said Felix Pimentel, product manager, HoverCam. "HoverCam's education solution challenges this concept by making technology simple yet innovative. The installation at Monroe County, along with the valuable partnership with TNT, illustrates how HoverCam sets a new benchmark by supporting teachers and students."

More information on HoverCam and their full line of products is available at thehovercam.com.



About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface KnoteSter, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at www.thehovercam.com.



