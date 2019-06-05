Middle Atlantic Launches Premium+ PDU with RackLink Power Distribution Solution

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — June 4, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced the release of the Premium+ PDU with RackLink™. This next- generation power distribution and management solution builds upon the innovation first introduced in the award-winning intelligent Premium and Select Series PDUs, unleashing the full potential of RackLink technology and leveraging Raritan's XERUS™ platform. With individual outlet power cycling/logging/monitoring, advanced environmental monitoring and control, and maximum security, it delivers a comprehensive suite of control, data, and security capabilities that assure highest degree of network safety while eliminating unnecessary truck rolls for simple equipment fixes.

"For 20 years we have been investing in developing power solutions for AV that go beyond just turning outlets on. These have provided a foundation of system reliability, protection, and control that play huge role in the performance of the AV experience," said Scott Lowder, director of product management for power at Middle Atlantic. "Our Premium+ PDU incorporates the next generation of the RackLink technology we first introduced in 2011, empowering integrators to make actionable energy management decisions surrounding system design, optimization and service. The significant system data now available for monitoring and analysis is also key to maximizing the impact of the next AVIXA Energy Management Standard revision that is currently in development."

More than power distribution, the Premium+ PDU features the full potential of RackLink, Middle Atlantic's industry-leading remote management system. RackLink allows integrators control either locally or virtually through third-party AV control systems, cloud platforms, RESTful API, and SNMP for flexible management that is smarter, faster and most cost-efficient to deploy. In addition, it's developed around Raritan's XERUS™ platform, a proven and trusted solution for the most secure networks in the world. Together, this power distribution and management solution provides unmatched monitoring, control, logging, security and power protection capabilities available for the most demanding AV applications.

Available in horizontal rackmount and compact models, the new solution provides under/over voltage, filtering, and industry-leading surge protection with Middle Atlantic's patented Series Protection. It also provides accurate power monitoring and logging for current, voltage, watts, and power factor at the outlet level. This deep system insight enables integrators to understand exactly what any AV system is doing at any moment. Helping to curb the problems that heat and humidity in the rack can create, it features enhanced environmental monitoring capabilities with up to 32 individual sensors that can connect to a single unit to keep tabs on temperature and humidity. Finally, it enables integrators to solve simple problems through comprehensive, flexible control options for proactive system management and restoration if equipment issues occur, including IP, RESTful API, SNMP v3/MIB, CLI, RS-232, and dry contact.

