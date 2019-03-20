Metric Halo Spring Savings Spectacular! Deals End April 2nd

SAFETY HARBOR, FLORIDA – MARCH 2019: Spring into savings with amazing deals on the entire line of Metric Halo AAX|Native, AAX|DSP, AU, VST, 32- or 64-bit plugins (for Mac or Windows) and SpectraFoo, and save on new Metric Halo 3d Audio Converters, Preamps and Interfaces during the Metric Halo Spring Savings Spectacular.



Now through April 2, 2019, get the Metric Halo Production Bundle – the essential plugin bundle used by Grammy® award-winning engineers and #1 hit makers the world over – for only $199 (MSRP $699), ChannelStrip – the legendary Channel Strip plugin top engineers cannot work without – for only $29 (MSRP $179) , SpectraFoo Complete – world-class, standalone metering and analysis software, ideal for live sound and mixing, for only $199 (MSRP $549), and more.



“Spring is the perfect time to also upgrade and expand your system with Metric Halo 3d Technology,” states Metric Halo President, Joe Buchalter “Just as springtime is a time for new beginnings, the Metric Halo 3d Upgrade completely refreshes your Metric Halo devices for the next leg of the digital revolution.”



The MH 3dCard replaces all the digital & computer interfacing on every Metric Halo hardware product, ever made, with up-to-date, cutting-edge implementations, including: MH Link-based Ethernet & USB-C interfacing; MH Link Audio — Metric Halo's new Direct Ethernet CoreAudio driver (with support for up to 128 channels of I/O @ 192k); MH Console – A modern, 64-bit application to control your entire system with a simple, lightning fast and flexible routing model and a stunning new visual design; MH DSP Engine — Enhanced processing power and massive memory in the hardware, and all 3d hardware includes the +DSP license providing over a hundred plug-ins and the unique Metric Halo Graph environment; More Channels. More Power. Simple Setup. Zero Latency. No Aggregate Devices Required.



All new MH devices include 3d technology.



All Metric Halo 3d Ethernet/USB-C Mac interfaces, preamps, ADDA converters, upgrades and MH EdgeCards are currently available with Early Access pricing. Save $800 on the flagship archival grade Metric Halo ULN-8/3d (MSRP $3,995 / Sale Price $3,195), save $500 on LIO-8/3d line-level conversion (MSRP $2,995 / Sale Price $2,495), save $200 on the 2882/3d (MSRP $1,795 / Sale Price $1,595), the original portable recording interface or save $200 on the pristine 2-channel preamps in the ULN-2/3d (MSRP $1,595 / Sale Price $1,395).



Metric Halo’s commitment to innovative, future-proof design, and providing amazing value continues with the 3d Upgrade. Completely refresh every Metric Halo hardware unit ever made with the 3d Upgrade (MSRP $599 / Sale Price $499 for 2d Upgrades or MSRP $649 / Sale Price $549 for Legacy Upgrades). Expand your options with MH EdgeCards – also on sale now – for SPDIF, AES, MIDI, MADI and ADAT protocols.



Metric Halo 3d Early Access pricing allows you to upgrade or expand your system with the latest Metric Halo technology – enjoy more channels, more power, simple setup, zero latency, unified mixing with no required aggregate devices!



Click here for full sale details: http://bit.ly/2Tr09ky

Buy Now Software Sale: http://bit.ly/2J5ry6M

Buy Now/3d Order Page: http://bit.ly/2TET0fX

Find a Dealer: http://bit.ly/2Uvi5an

Metric Halo Demo Central: http://bit.ly/2UvjH3X

3d Info & Tech Specs: http://bit.ly/2CeYlRj

3d Public Beta: http://bit.ly/2NYbySV



ABOUT METRIC HALO Based on the Gulf Coast of Florida, Metric Halo provides the world with award-winning software and hardware recording, processing, metering and analysis solutions.

www.mhlabs.com



