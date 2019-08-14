Quincy Media installs Mediaproxy LogServer as part of next generation compliance and logging system

Melbourne, Australia - 14 August 2019 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, announces that Quincy Media is to implement the LogServer compliance logging and off-air monitoring platform as part of a major overhaul of its monitoring and compliance operations.

Quincy Media is based in the Illinois city of Quincy, where it was established in the late nineteenth century as a publisher of local newspapers. Quincy Newspapers Inc (QNI) moved into the broadcasting market in 1947 when it opened Quincy's first commercial FM radio station. During the 1970s QNI expanded by buying TV channels and continued to build up its portfolio into the 21st century. Quincy Media, as QNI became in 2016, now owns TV stations in Arizona, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as two newspapers and two radio services.

Mediaproxy technology is to be installed at all Quincy Media TV stations and will be used to log and monitor 138 off-air services in addition to OTT streams. The broadcaster has bought LogServer TSoIP (Transport Stream over IP), OTT Logging and Monitoring and TS Monitoring/Analysis systems, which will be deployed and supported by its principal technical partner, NFB Consulting.

Commenting on the decision to invest in Mediaproxy, Brendan Ford, Quincy Media's director of control room operations, said, "Compliance and confirmation of our output is very important for TV stations and we were looking for an advanced technology that would provide an efficient, complete, and easy to use way of checking all of our signals from one interface. After an extensive period of evaluation, we have partnered with Mediaproxy for our next generation of 24/7 compliance and monitoring across the Quincy stations. We are very much looking forward to working with Mediapoxy now and into the future."

Mediaproxy's vice president of solutions in the US, Mark Rushton, added, "Quincy Media has built up an impressive network of local TV stations in America and was looking for the best way to comply with broadcast standards and ensure a high-quality output. We are delighted to welcome it as a new user of LogServer and hope this will be the start of a long and productive business relationship."

Quincy Media, Inc.

Quincy Media, Inc., formerly known as Quincy Newspapers, Inc., is a family-owned media company that owns and operates television stations in 16 markets, newspapers in two markets, radio in one and digital platforms in all. Our broadcast footprint covers much of the upper Midwest – we have two or more properties in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. QMI also operates television stations in Tucson, Arizona, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bluefield, West Virginia and Binghamton, New York. Our television network affiliations include ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX. QMI also owns and operates the Herald-Whig in Quincy, Illinois and the Courier – Post in Hannibal, Missouri.

For more information please visit https://quincymediacareers.com

About Mediaproxy

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPET 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

For more information please visit https://www.mediaproxy.com

