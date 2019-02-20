Media Links Highlights Common IP Architecture Technology and Soft-Step Migration Strategy at VidTrans 2019

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, will highlight its common LAN/WAN IP architecture at the VidTrans 2019 Conference and Expo, Feb 26-28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. This common IP structure integrates edge, core and control solutions, specifically designed to support interoperable standards while providing a bridge from SDI to IP equipment & infrastructure.

At the core of this architecture is the Company’s new 100G Switching solutions, which address the requirements of accelerated IP workflows that are essential for rapid network speeds and bandwidth demands. They deliver high port density enabling facilities to operate at any scale while reducing operational costs and infrastructure complexity. New services such as 4K UHD and remote/at home/distributed production are easily accommodated.

Hitless Switching capability implemented across the entire integrated Media Links portfolio provides the highest levels of network redundancy and media (video/audio & data) protection.

As a key component of its integrated architecture, Media Links will also present the new MDP3040 IP Media Gateway. Part of the MDP Series of Network Edge devices, the MDP3040 is a multi-channel 4K/UHD encoder/decoder with TICO lightweight compression supporting several configurations. Two 12G-SDI inputs can be TICO encoded and transmitted over dual 10GbE network trunk interfaces; or two TICO encoded network streams can be simultaneously received and decoded as two 12G-SDI outputs. For delivering 4K/UHD signals over existing 3G-SDI infrastructures, the MDP3040 can function as a standalone two channel 12G-SDI input to two channel TICO compressed BNC output encoder, or as a two channel TICO compressed BNC input to two channel 12G-SDI output decoder.

Together, this family of solutions provides broadcasters and service providers with the ability to make a soft-step IP migration on a single multimedia service platform, all while using their existing SDI infrastructure. The benefits include support for all existing and future formats and standards, overall cost reduction, and the ability to launch seamless workflows that support their current and evolving IP networks.

Media Links will also be participating in a live network JPEG 2000 Ultra-Low Latency (J2K ULL) interoperability demonstration in the exhibit hall with three other technology providers. This interop demo will feature compatible implementations of the newly updated VSF TR-01:2018 specification for the transport of video and audio over IP networks.