Magewell Brings Latest Video Capture Advances to Legacy Analog Signals with New Six-Channel CVBS Ingest Card

May 30, 2018 — Nanjing, China: Helping customers reliably bridge the gap between legacy analog video signals and today’s digital, software-based systems, Magewell has introduced the Pro Capture Hexa CVBS interface card. The new model brings the feature-richness and comprehensive operating system support of the popular Pro Capture family to the analog domain, capturing six channels of CVBS video and six unbalanced stereo audio pairs over a PCI Express 2.0 x1 host interface.

The new card will make its debut at the upcoming InfoComm 2018 exhibition in Las Vegas, where Magewell will exhibit in booth C3468 from June 6 to 8.

While high definition, digital signal formats – and more recently 4K Ultra HD – now dominate the professional production landscape, standard definition analog video transport continues to be important in some countries and in older facilities where legacy infrastructure has not yet been upgraded. Meanwhile, many users still have large libraries of analog videotapes, such as VHS, that have not yet been digitized. The Pro Capture Hexa CVBS, Magewell’s second generation of analog PCIe capture card, enables users to cost-effectively convert analog source signals into high-quality digital video and audio data for recording or processing with the latest software.

“Customers using older analog signal formats should not be restricted in what they can do with that video and audio,” said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. “The Pro Capture Hexa CVBS makes the latest advances in our Pro Capture line available to these users, reliably digitizing their sources while enabling them to take advantage of all popular Windows, Mac and Linux software applications.”

FPGA-based video processing on the Pro Capture Hexa CVBS provides high-quality de-interlacing, image adjustments, scaling and PAL/NTSC frame rate conversion without tasking the host system’s CPU. The new model also adds powerful features not available on Magewell’s earlier-generation analog capture card, including graphic overlay, support for CEA-608/EIA-608 closed captions, and ultra-low latency as little as 64 video lines.

Input sources can be fed to multiple software applications concurrently, each with independent control of video resolution, frame rate and processing. Multiple Pro Capture cards can be used in the same host system for even greater multi-channel capture density, while the powerful Pro Capture SDK lets third-party developers directly integrate the advanced capabilities of the Pro Capture Hexa CVBS into their own software applications and turnkey solutions.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, management, processing and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.