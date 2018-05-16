LynTec Releases Power Control Design White Paper

New White Paper Provides Customers with a Road Map for Designing the Best LynTec Solution to Fit Their Facility Needs

LENEXA, Kan. — May 16, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, has added a new white paper to its online resource library. The white paper, “Designing Power Control Solutions with LynTec,” provides customers with a comprehensive guide for designing, installing, and integrating a LynTec power control solution that meets all their facility electrical and equipment requirements.

“As AVL solutions demand more intelligent power control platforms, installations that are not carefully planned and designed can undermine system performance and reliability,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “We also understand that one solution does not fit all installations. With this new white paper, we’re making it easier than ever for designers and integrators to select the best options to create a power-control system design that best meets their facility needs.”

From installed web-enabled circuit break and relay panels, rack-mount units, and modular sequencing panels, to DMX light control, LynTec offers an award-winning portfolio of comprehensive electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. This new white paper allows system designers to plan for the panel or device, electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and operational controller to suit their installation requirements. Available within LynTec’s growing online library of white paper and case studies, this new guide builds upon LynTec’s incredible value and the company's commitment to customer service excellence.

