LynTec Puts Flexible, Intelligent Power Control in Customers' Hands at InfoComm 2019

LENEXA, Kan. — May 16, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, announced it will showcase the latest additions to its extensive and robust power control range in booth 4154 at InfoComm 2019. The company will display new Xtend Power Control (XPC) Series and the NPAC Series, which bring the features found in its full line of patented RPC Control Series also being shown at the booth to large facilities and new applications.

"When we introduced the RPC line 10 years ago, we set the bar in power control capabilities, flexibility, and cost. Since that time, we've continued to build upon the foundation of that system with new innovations that solve the complex power management and control challenges for the growing applications required by new and legacy AVL systems," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "At the show, attendees will see the next generation of our RPC support with our new offering of XPC solutions. This provides customers with an affordable 1RU solution that can be deployed anywhere across an installation and run an entire remote relay line from a single UI."

At the booth, LynTec will show how its new XPC series of remote relay modules extend beyond the traditional reach of the company's RPC and RPCR relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, the XPC modules can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere else equipment is located. Simply connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in each device that needs customizable power control via LynTec's IP-based GUI. The family includes the 20-amp XRM 20 Relay Module with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs; the 30- XRM 30 Relay Module with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle; a 1RU rack-mounted XRS 20 Rack Sequencer powered from a 20-amp circuit to provide control to three separate duplex receptacles with independent relay switches for onboard sequencing; and a vertical rack-mounted XRS 80 Rack Sequencer strip can manage up to four 20-amp circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control. In addition, the series features the XPC standalone controller, which brings all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller to a standalone 1RU rack-mounted enclosure.

Additionally, LynTec will demonstrate the ready-to-install NPAC rackmount power management solution. It is the only rackmount solution of its kind to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with easy-to-program extended step rates and time delays that guarantee proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. NPAC is available in two models: 120V or 240V and features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2RU enclosure — saving valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together.

LynTec will also have its full patented line of RPC panels on display. Designed based on the G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D — a universally recognized and trusted hardware foundation — this cost-effective and open platform eliminates the expense of custom designed and manufactured power control products for the growing number of AVL installations. It can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232). The RPC family of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support 8 to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. All of the RPC series panels can be networked together via their onboard web servers to form large venue power control platforms. From LynTec's GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone, as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or handheld smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.

More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

