LynTec Powers Up in Canada With GerrAudio

Visit LynTec at InfoComm 2019, Booth 4154

LENEXA, Kan. — May 9, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, is partnering with GerrAudio to distribute LynTec's award-winning, best-in-class circuit breaker panels, relay panels, and networkable power control solutions in Canada. An established pro audio distributor for live performance, theater, and broadcast/film industries across Canada, GerrAudio will enable customers to quickly fulfill the growing number of projects that are specified with LynTec power control solutions.

"Globally, we're seeing more customers specify our panels to operate, manage, and protect their AVL investments," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "We've been gaining momentum in Canada, and with this new partnership, we can leverage GerrAudio's incredibly vast audio and integration knowledge to deliver better service to our customers in this region along with faster, more convenient access to our products."

As an established Canadian distributor of professional premium audio equipment, GerrAudio will expand the awareness and availability of LynTec's solutions across the country. The company works directly with integrators, consultants, and value-added resellers to engineer optimum product configurations and design solutions. GerrAudio's live event customers include permanent installations in performing arts facilities, houses of worship, public attractions, and museums. In addition, the company offers system design assistance and custom integrated solutions for specific applications.

"LynTec has an impeccable reputation for high-quality power control innovation," said Bob Snelgrove, president and CTO of GerrAudio. "As clients update their AVL equipment, LynTec is solving one of the largest hurdles in the industry — delivering affordable, effective, and simple power control to these components. We're proud to offer their solutions to the Canadian market."

More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.

# # #

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/LynTec/190509LynTec.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/LynTec/LynTec_Gerrlogo.jpg

Image Caption: GerrAudio Logo

Follow LynTec:

https://www.facebook.com/LynTec

https://twitter.com/LynTecPower

http://www.youtube.com/user/LynTecPower