LMG Installs LynTec’s Complete Rackmount Power and Sequencing Solution at William Carey University Theater

LynTec’s NPAC Delivers Leading Power Technology, Improves AVL Installation Efficiencies for Rebuild of the Multipurpose Theater Hit by Devastating Tornado

LENEXA, Kan. — May 24, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that Louisiana Media Group (LMG) installed LynTec’s award-winning Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC) rack-mounted system at Thomas Hall Theater at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The 1,200-seat multipurpose theater was one of many buildings on the campus damaged by a tornado in January 2017.

Because of the tornado, all except one building on William Carey University campus suffered damage. The roof of the 1,200-seat Thomas Hall Theater was destroyed and subsequently required a complete renovation of the interior and the AVL systems. Since the theater hosts a wide variety of events, including plays, musical performances, educational classes, and chapel services, it was critical to restore the functionality to the space without sacrificing quality. LMG, a full-service AV company, oversaw the design and installation of the theater’s new audio system, including a state-of-the art digital mixing console.

Founded in 2011, LMG is a full-service AV company that specializes in working with the house of worship market. Its goal is to deliver leading sales, service, and installation expertise to their clients, leveraging the best technology available. The NPAC’s complete, ready-to-install power management solution enabled LMG to provide complete power protection, control, and sequencing capabilities right in the rack, eliminating the need for an outside electrician or subcontractor and saving project time and costs.

“This is a new chapter for the school,” said Mike Marchese, president of LMG. “They are rebuilding with the future in mind, and every decision made as part of that process has been critical, but time was definitely of the essence. When we saw the NPAC at InfoComm, we knew it would be the ideal power solution for the multipurpose venue. It not only gave us superb power control and sequencing for all the new gear going in, it also made the installation incredibly easy and sped up the timeline of the project by not having to wait for an electrician to come and wire in panels.”

Part of LynTec's networkable product lineup, the NPAC is the only rackmount solution of its kind to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with easy-to-program extended step rates and time delays that guarantee proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. It features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2-RU enclosure and can manage up to 80 amps in a single 2-RU unit. The NPAC series includes four models — 120V or 240V to manage higher voltage loads — and features four 20-amp circuit inputs, with 4 or 8 relays, in a single 2RU enclosure, saving integrators valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together.

Circuits can fire in any order required, even from unit to unit, with no extra wiring required as long as each NPAC is connected to the network. Outlets can be controlled individually or as a sequenced group with up to 12 zones across 10 units. The unit boasts pre-terminated cables that are ready to plug into existing sources and four NEMA 5-20 outlets (6-20 outlets for the 240V model) that allow for easy connection to gear. An outbound relay (O/R) control option adds two single-pole, double-throw, 2-amp, low-voltage relays to allow users to also control external devices equipped with contact closures as part of their AV lighting (AVL) control platform.

“Getting the theater up and running as quickly as possible after the tornado was incredibly important,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “With the NPAC, LMG could keep the momentum going on the project. It solved the necessary power protection and control to its entire AVL outfit.”

More information on LynTec’s full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com. For more information about LMG, visit www.lmgav.com.

Visit LynTec at InfoComm 2018, Booth C1319

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

