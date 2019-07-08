Legrand Introduces New On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — July 3, 2019 — Legrand today extended its line of On-Q in-wall power products with the introduction of new On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits. The new solutions provide installers with everything needed to safely extend power to wall-mounted displays and accompanying devices, while neatly concealing power and AV cables inside the wall.

"On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits by Legrand provide installers with the flexibility to install displays virtually anywhere their clients want, without the need to modify existing electrical wiring," said Nathan Bartholomew, vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV Infrastructure Solutions. "The kits also make it simple to power additional devices, such as set-top boxes, digital TV adapters, or soundbars, all while hiding unsightly cables in the wall for a clean, professional look."

Each in-wall kit includes a power input module with a drywall bracket and 6-foot power cord. Offered in white to blend in with a home's décor, the module's decorator power inlet strap provides the flexibility of ganging other connections. Each kit's power output module includes a 6-foot UL-rated power cable. A tamper-resistant outlet with a recessed design accommodates almost any type of power plug, including right angles and wall warts, while a bush strap opening allows for the connection of AV cables.

Available kits include the HT22U2-WH-R6 with a white output module and the HT22U2-BK-R6 with a black output module that blends in with TV mounts and hides cable connections. The HT22U2-WH-R6C features a white output module and includes two 10-foot in-wall-rated premium HDMI cables. Certified to the HDMI 2.0b specification, the cables support UHD 4K, HDR, Deep Color, ARC, and Ethernet.

On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits by Legrand are available at MSRPs of $59.99 for the HT22U2-WH-R6 and HT22U2-BK-R6, and $79.99 for the HT22U2-WH-R6C. For more information the new On-Q in-wall kits, please visit http://bit.ly/On-QHT22U2. More information on the entire family of On-Q in-wall power products — including the HT2202-WH-V1, HT2103-WH-V1, and HT2102-QH-V1 — is available at http://bit.ly/On-QInWall

# # #

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplifies every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/190703On-Q.docx

Photo Links: https://www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/On-Q_HT22U2.zip

Photo Caption: On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kits

Follow Legrand | AV Residential Solutions:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/legrand-av-brands/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegrandAV