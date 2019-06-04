Korea’s KBS Radio Tunes in To Calrec’s Artemis Light Consoles

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK,JUNE 4, 2019 — With the Korean pop music industry riding the wave of success generated by K-pop, KBS Radio required a significant technology upgrade. Two Artemis Light consoles for Happy FM and Cool FM stations have joined Radio 3’s Summa.

Kim Kiyong, Deputy Manager at KBS Radio Production Technology, commented, “The Korean music scene is booming, courtesy of K-pop. We need to convey the clear, crisp modern production sound of this exciting genre of music and that requires premium-quality consoles. Of course, all our other content benefits too. We have been very happy with the Summa console we have installed so Calrec was a natural fit for us with the Artemis Light. These consoles are both compact and powerful, which was exactly what we were looking for.”

KBS Radio 2 – nicknamed Happy FM – is known for its powerful reach across the country, airing K-pop, classical music, general entertainment and news content. The 24-hour Cool FM is directed toward an older audience – playing mostly older K-pop music from the 90s, as well as other suitable music for a more mature audience, compared to Happy FM’s more modern set of tunes for the slightly younger generation.

“The Artemis Light is uniquely capable of processing the high calibre audio required for KBS’ popular stations, with its compact yet powerful and scalable control surface, which are features that truly set it apart from other consoles. It’s a privilege for us to expand our relationship with KBS Radio and to see a further strengthening in our consoles’ success in the Korean market,” said Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager, Calrec.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio