Just Add Power Brings TVI Support to Ultra HD-Over-IP Platform

LARGO, Fla. — Jan. 30, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced the release of its 726TVI 2GΩ/3G+ TVI Power over Ethernet (PoE) transmitter. Making its debut at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in booth 1-N110, the transmitter allows integrators to add HD-TVI sources to a 4K system cost-effectively.

"HD-TVI sources such as security cameras and DVRs are increasingly finding a place in today's 4K video distribution systems, and integrators have been asking for a solution to incorporate them without the added expense or design complexity of a converter," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. "Providing integrators with more flexibility, the latest addition to our ever-expanding 4K platform is specifically designed to meet this need."

The new 726TVI 2GΩ/3G+ TVI transmitter adds TVI support to Just Add Power's 3G HD over IP system. Eliminating the need for a TVI-HDMI converter in the IP video distribution chain, integrators have the flexibility to add an HD-TVI source to their 4K infrastructure. Features include line-in for custom audio embedding, local HDMI pass-through, and USB 2.0 for pass-through camera control. Video image capabilities include push, pull, and pop for onscreen customization. As with all models in the J+P lineup, the 2GΩ/3G+ TVI solution integrates seamlessly with any generation of the company's products, allowing integrators to build a future-proof infrastructure that suits any application requirement.

About Just Add Power (J+P)

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers and their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye toward backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment, and increases system value over time.

Image Caption: Just Add Power 726TVI 2GΩ/3G+ TVI PoE transmitter

