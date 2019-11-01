Jetblack Selects Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar for Company and Customer-Facing Meetings

SUDBURY, Mass. — Oct. 30, 2019 — Yamaha Unified Communications announced that its award-winning CS-700 Video Sound Bar was selected and successfully installed at Jetblack's headquarters in New York. The CS-700's integrated high-quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities surpassed the requirements for the text-based personal shopping and concierge service company, allowing Jetblack to easily deploy, manage, and operate its 19 conference rooms that are used daily for internal and customer meetings.

"At Jetblack, we promise impeccable service and communication from the very first interaction with our customers," said Henry Yee, IT manager for Jetblack. "The CS-700 reflects that commitment to quality. We are not only able to keep pace with multiple rotating users on a daily basis but also provide an intuitive, natural, and exceptional quality experience without IT assistance or plugging and unplugging multiples cables and peripherals to make meetings happen."

The CS-700 is designed to deliver the highest quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a simple and smart wall-mounted unit that is easy to install and deploy. Meeting Jetblack's requisite for integrated AV components in one solution, it features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. For users, the CS-700 quickly connects to any UC platform using a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700 includes an integrated network management system, which allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location. For Jetblack, this increases the IT department's service response and efficiency.

"Jetblack is built around making life easier for its customers, eliminating the hassles of not just shopping but communicating," said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. "The CS-700 is designed exactly for use cases such as Jetblack's, where business success is dependent upon flawless audio and video communication."

# # #

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/YamahaUC/191030YamahaUC.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/YamahaUC/Yamaha_UC_CS-700-App.jpg

Photo Caption: The Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System



Follow Yamaha Unified Communications:

https://www.facebook.com/YamahaUC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/yamahauc/

https://twitter.com/YamahaUC

https://www.youtube.com/yamahauc