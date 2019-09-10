IP Showcase Announces Its Theatre Presentation Lineup for IBC2019

Visit the IP Showcase at IBC2019, Room E106/E107

BOTHELL, Wash. — Sept. 9, 2019 — The IP Showcase Theatre lineup for IBC2019 was announced today, and it features more than 50 speakers and panelists covering a full range of IP video and audio technologies and applications over the five-day program. Sponsored by a consortium of industry partners — the Audio Engineering Society (AES), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®), and the Video Services Forum (VSF) — the IP Showcase has become a must-see attraction at IBC for anyone involved with the transition from SDI to IP, and the IP Showcase Theatre is the hub of education for the event.

"In 2019, SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS, and related technologies are gaining widespread traction across a number of user communities. As users gain more experience with IP media networks, the IBC2019 edition of the IP Showcase Theatre is a great opportunity for attendees to learn from their experiences," said Brad Gilmer, IP Showcase executive director. "We'll have dozens of experts giving presentations and demonstrations throughout the show, and there will be several case studies of actual deployments — all to help people as they transition their facilities to IP. It is a great learning opportunity, and it is open to all attendees at IBC."

The IP Showcase Theatre at IBC2019 will feature more than a dozen end-user case studies, including:

- BBC's new headquarters in Cardiff, Wales, featuring an "IP Live Core" of SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, and Dante.

- Eurosports' Technology Transformation, which will provide two private clouds using SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 for playout of hundreds of live channels in 22 languages.

- FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, the largest uncompressed IP remote production to date.

- Telstra's advanced IP-based live sports production network that stretches across Australia.

The schedule also includes three panel discussions, which will provide a lively forum for examining key aspects of IP media technologies and allow audience members to interact with industry experts. Hosting the sessions will be Matthew Goldman, senior vice president of technology for MediaKind; Thomas Bause Mason, director of standards development for SMPTE; and Ciro Aloisio Noronha, director of technology for Cobalt Digital Inc.

Dozens of other industry experts will describe current and forthcoming industry standards and best practices for IP media systems. Topics include all aspects of SMPTE ST 2110, AES67 audio technologies, IEEE 1588 PTP, AMWA NMOS IS-04 through IS-10, and JT-NM TR-1001-1. IP networking technology experts also will be on hand to discuss buffering, timing, system architecture, clouds, microservices, and best current practices for system control and security.

Speakers will be available to answer questions at the close of each 30-minute session. This program, curated by the VSF, will also be recorded and made available online after IBC2019 closes. The full slate of IP Showcase Theatre programming is available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/theatre-schedule-ibc2019/.

The IP Showcase will once again be held in Rooms E106/E107 at the RAI Amsterdam during IBC2019, Sept. 13-17.

More information about the sponsoring organizations is available at:

Audio Engineering Society (AES): http://www.aes.org

Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS): www.aimsalliance.org

Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA): www.amwa.tv

European Broadcasting Union (EBU): www.ebu.ch

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®): www.smpte.org

Video Services Forum (VSF): http://www.videoservicesforum.org

More information about standards and open specifications is available at:

AIMS: https://www.aimsalliance.org/white-papers/

AES67: http://www.aes.org/standards/blog/2018/4/aes67-2018-published

AMWA: https://www.amwa.tv/specifications

EBU: https://tech.ebu.ch

SMPTE ST 2110: www.smpte.org/st_2110

VSF Technical Recommendations: http://videoservicesforum.org/technical_recommendations.shtml

