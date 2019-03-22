Intinor launches Direkt Router lite at NAB 2019

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

NDI Central Pavilion, Booth SL5616, NAB 2019: Intinor Technology, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high quality video over IP networks, has announced that it will launch Direkt Router lite, the world’s smallest, most-robust streaming router at NAB Show 2019 in Las Vegas from 9-11 April.



Intinor is participating with NewTek at NAB and the Direkt Router lite can be seen on the NDI Central Pavilion, Booth SL5616, where Intinor and other leading NDI developers will be present.



The ultra-small, highly portable Direkt Router lite buffers and redistributes compressed video-over-IP networks. It receives and analyzes incoming IP streams and redistributes them - possibly to a different IP network - without adding any delay to the video link. Moreover, any encoder can send a stream to Direkt Router lite.



Direkt Router lite includes many of the same powerful features as Intinor’s Direkt Router’s rack including ISS for web-based management and network transport protocols in/out for video streaming (UDP, TCP), as well as Intinor’s proprietary, extremely low latency “Bifrost* Reliable Transport™” (BRT) and a REST (REpresentational State Transfer)-based open API.



Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson said, “Not long after we first introduced our popular Direkt Router we started receiving numerous requests for a small, quiet, low-cost model for just receiving and sending IP video streams in a robust way. I’m very happy to announce that Direkt Router lite is now ready to ship in combination with our exciting new transport protocol, Bifrost.”



Direkt Router lite can be used to connect multiple networks, monitor or re-send video streams to one or multiple receivers, or convert incoming IP streams for web TV.



It can work as a common ingest point for larger media houses or broadcasters and is ideal as an advanced, reliable and highly-portable receiver for live broadcasts where multiple live sources are used. Its high-performance capabilities are perfectly suited for additional options or customizations such as:

1x IP stream input expandable to 2X

Optional HDMI output

Optional NDI output

Optional RTMP output

Image matrix/multiview

Realtime transcoding

Encryption

Axelsson added, “Even with its small, portable size, there is no compromise in power or performance. Just as with the rest of our Direkt Router range, there are no bandwidth restrictions. You can easily get MPTS from A to B, C and on to D and the stream will remain unaffected.”

###

Note to Ediitors: *In Norse mythology, Bifrost is a burning rainbow bridge that reaches between Midgard (Earth) and Asgard, the realm of the gods [Wikipedia]

About Intinor

Intinor develops its own products and comprehensive solutions for high quality video over IP networks. With solutions for contribution, as well as for distribution and web TV, Intinor has customers ranging from small production to major television channels. Intinor also work as consultants with product development and has extensive experience in developing custom-designed systems to meet specific needs. For more information, visit www.intinor.se.



Company contact:

Martin Weber, European Sales Manager

Sales and Marketing

+49(0)176-231 322 65

+49(0)8122-84 700 59

martin.weber@intinor.se



Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7748 636171