Interra Systems at SET Expo 2018 – Stand 93

As global OTT video consumption continues to grow, service providers have an opportunity to drive new revenue. OTT video in Europe will be worth 18 billion euros by 2022 and will account for over 80 percent of TV and video retail revenue growth, according to recent research.

The challenge is the complexity of the OTT environment. Not only do service providers need to understand new standards, formats, device types, and changing video-production and delivery approaches, they also must learn how to effectively manage an ever-increasing library of VOD and SVOD assets. Adopting an efficient, quality-driven, file-based workflow approach is critical to success.

At the SET Expo, Interra Systems will showcase its industry-proven expertise in file-based workflows and in providing comprehensive video insights. Using Interra Systems’ unified QC and monitoring solutions, OTT service providers can deliver exceptional audio-video quality on every device. Interra Systems will also demonstrate how it plays a larger role in the digital media solutions space through innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) techniques.

BATON ABR and ORION™ Suite: Scalable, Reliable, and Efficient Solutions for OTT File-Based Delivery

At the SET Expo, Interra Systems will showcase its BATON ABR and ORION™-OTT solutions, which set the industry benchmark for delivering high-quality streamed video. BATON ABR and ORION-OTT perform deep QC and monitoring for VOD content from ingest to NOC and other distribution points. In demo areas, attendees can see how BATON ABR's exhaustive checks at pre- and post-transcode stages, along with ORION-OTT's comprehensive, delivery-specific checks and features, assure exceptional QoE for every stream on every device. For live event streaming, ORION-OTT offers a high-performance platform that can monitor a large number of streams for ABR compliance along with audio and video quality checks in real time. The solution suite also supports closed captions, ad verification/compliance, and DRMs.

Interra Systems' OTT solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises, bringing increased efficiency and flexibility to any workflow. When complemented by the company’s ORION™ system for real-time monitoring of IP-based infrastructures, BATON and ORION-OTT provide broadcasters with a total solution for streaming superior-quality services. ORION looks at all aspects of video streams, such as QoS, QoE, closed captions, ad-insertion verification, reporting, and troubleshooting.

BATON Next-Generation File-Based QC Solution

The latest version of Interra Systems’ BATON QC solution leverages AI- and ML-based advanced algorithms and includes the industry’s first support for the VAST protocol and hybrid QC workflows, as well as enhanced support for HDR content, audio language detection capabilities, and more.

With BATON’s new auto-scaling feature, service providers can adjust their BATON systems to handle peaks in QC content as needed. BATON also supports a wide range of new codecs and formats, as well as multiple DRM systems to ensure superior quality on every screen.

BATON+ QC and the new data-analysis features for BATON+ allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.

Assure Standards Compliance, Debugging With VEGA™ Media Analyzers

Interra Systems’ VEGA™ media analysis solution provides world-class standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of ABR formats, support for Windows 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video. Newly added VEGA ABR software provides in-depth analysis, debug, and troubleshooting of complex ABR streams, making it an indispensable tool to check quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems’ products enable better-quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems’ solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company’s industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

