Indipro Tools Releases Fusion Dual V-Mount Battery Charger at NAB 2019

LYNBROOK, NY, FEBRUARY 12, 2019 – Indipro Tools, manufacturers of premium power solutions for digital and professional video applications, will unveil its new Fusion Dual V-Mount Battery Charger at NAB 2019 (Central Hall, Booth 11145). This two-channel lithium-ion charger features two independent charging bays and is capable of simultaneously charging two V-mount batteries at 2.5A each.

The Fusion can also be used as a hot swappable, self-contained portable power supply for cameras and accessories when working in the field. When the AC power cord is disconnected, devices can be alternatively powered through batteries connected to the charger.

The Indipro Tools’ Fusion Charger (Model: PD-M2S) features a 16.8V/2.5A charging output and a regulated 12V/6A, four-pin XLR DC output for powering cameras, lights and other devices in the field. It also supports 90-250VAC or 47-63Hz of power input. With a working temperature of 14 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 to 40 degrees Celsius), the Fusion Charger can operate just about anywhere that extreme temperatures might exist. Additionally, at just over four pounds (1820g) and 9.5 x 8.25 x 3-inches (240 x 210 x 78-mm) in size, the charger integrates nicely into any mobile workflow.

“We’re excited to launch our new Fusion Charger at NAB this year,” says Matt Nigro, director of operations, Indipro Tools. “This latest addition to our product lineup is perfect for charging V-Mount batteries, for a wide array of camera and accessory items. The portable power supply, combined with its extreme weather reliability, make it the perfect solution for field productions and studio applications alike.”

About Indipro Tools

For nearly a decade, Indipro Tools has manufactured a wide selection of high-quality, competitively priced batteries, chargers, cables and alternative power solutions for DSLRs, professional cameras and a range of production accessories. The company’s power solutions are compatible with the industry’s leading brands, including Blackmagic, Canon, Panasonic and Sony. Indipro products are ideal for a vast range of applications and users, from independent filmmakers to broadcast production studios. For more information, visit https://www.indiprotools.com/.