IHSE USA Products at TAB2018

Draco ultra Dual-Head 4K DisplayPort Extender Kit

IHSE will showcase new dual-screen capabilities offered by its new Series 490 Draco ultra DP 1.2 Dual-Head option kit, a new 4K extender solution capable of supporting up to two 4K60 displays in a single extender set. Packaged in a compact enclosure, the kit’s two DisplayPort KVM fiber-optic extenders and internal power supply support 100-240 VAC in a solution ideal for business and professional users focused on high-resolution imaging for command and control, air traffic control, visual medicine, and geospatial mapping.

With the Series 490 dual-head extender units, users can either create a stretched desktop of 8192 x 2160 (2 x 4096 x 2160) across two displays or run them in “clone” mode to show the same content on both displays, depending on the computer’s graphic card capabilities. Duplicating the desktop display in clone mode is useful for presentations in which the presenter works from one monitor while the audience views the presenter’s work on a large screen or projection system. Operation in full dual-4K stretched-desktop mode allows for full-4K graphic applications on one screen while providing a workspace for application tools on the second monitor. In addition to extending point-to-point, high-resolution images as far as 5 kilometers, the dual-head extenders can be integrated into IHSE’s XV models of KVM matrix switches, allowing users to share dual-head 4K sources across multiple workstations.

Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

IHSE will showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company’s successful Draco vario series. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via remote desktop protocol (RDP) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch-office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_IP-CPU.jpg

Photo Caption: IHSE Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

Visit IHSE USA at TAB2018 in booth 403.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/180725IHSE.docx