IHSE USA Products at SET Expo 2018

To better serve customers in the Brazilian territory, IHSE has partnered with LineUp Systems, a leading manufacturing representative based in Sao Paulo, to sell IHSE KVM products for TV and broadcast applications. LineUp Systems carries a complete line of solutions supporting digital TV requirements for broadcast stations, production studios, and TV studios at universities. The LineUp Systems team of engineers has extensive knowledge in systems integration, training, project management, and technical support. More information about LineUp Systems is available at http://www.lineup.com.br.

At the LineUp Systems stand, 123a, IHSE will present the following:

IHSE Draco vario 481 Series — Extends HDMI + KVM Signals Long-Distance Over a Single Fiber or Cat-X Connection



New IHSE Draco vario 481 Series extenders support HDMI formats plus USB-HID, analog or digital audio, and RS-232 control signals over Cat-X or fiber optic cabling. The units can extend HDMI video signals with perfect quality up to 10 kilometers over fiber or up to 140 meters over Cat-X cables. The 481 Series can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with any of the enterprise or compact matrix switches from IHSE to support a more flexible distribution system for HDMI signals. To provide greater flexibility, DVI-D is supported with an HDMI-to-DVI adapter. Audio options include AES/EBU and S/PDIF up to 96kHz. Engineered for reliability and exceptional high-resolution image performance, the Draco vario line uses IHSE USA’s optimized compression technology to deliver perfect transmission of computer video images up to 1920x1200 resolution, including 1080p/60 and 2K. Available in four frame sizes, the vario series offers one of the most flexible packaging options on the market. Starting from a basic two-slot chassis, the same card sets can be offered in a 4-slot, 6-slot, and 21-slot frame.

480 XV Series — Fiber Optic Matrix Switch Frames Supporting Small to Mid-Sized KVM Requirements

The compact 480 XV Series, specifically designed for smaller to mid-sized KVM requirements, now comes in 8, 16, 32, 48, 64, and 80 fiber ports, complementing IHSE’S current Cat-X solutions in the same port sizes. These cost-effective switch units can be used with IHSE’s full line of extender modules, yielding one of the world’s widest selections of KVM solutions for DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, Dual-Link DVI, VGA, USB-HID, USB 2.0, audio, and serial RS-232. To simplify ordering and configuration, IHSE is offering packaged KVM systems in 8x16, 16x8, 16x32, and 32x48 sizes, and these packages come with a complete set of extenders and a matrix switch supporting single-link HDMI, DisplayPort, and up to Dual-Head 4K.

New Draco vario Devices – Seamless Integration of Virtual Servers Into Physical KVM Matrix Systems

IHSE will promote its new Draco vario L488-BIPVMC interface card, which enables the integration of virtual machines connected by TCP/IP into existing Draco tera compact or enterprise-based physical KVM matrix switch systems. The result is a highly functional remote desktop solution with all the benefits of the Draco KVM system. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution results in a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

This new device is particularly well suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation and to network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, as well to TV and film facilities, which increasingly rely on virtualized desktops. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. Using the L488-BIPVMC, facilities can eliminate the need for additional physical servers that are more complex and take up a lot more space.

