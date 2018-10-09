IHSE Products at 2018 NAB Show New York

Draco ultra — 495 Series

Built on IHSE's proven Draco ultra series extender platform and utilizing the company's Lici® technology, the new Draco 495 series extenders for HDMI 2.0 provides full 4K video distribution for UHD 2160p, 30-bit 4:4:4 signals. The Draco ultra 495 transmitter/receiver set extends 4K (4096x2160 or 3840x2160) video and USB HID peripherals from the host system up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber. Additionally, they can be integrated as part of the Draco ultra series KVM switch fabric to share connections between HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort devices.

The Draco ultra 495 series extenders' visually lossless technology delivers exceptional graphics and video playback performance with the computer centrally located in a machine room via a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable. These extenders also support audio transmission via the HDMI interface. Also available are optional Draco vario add-on modules for digital audio input and output as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232. For a direct video access in the server room, the CPU (TX) includes a local output to connect a control monitor. At the same time, there is a local input on the CON unit (RX) to connect a locally connected source (switchable). For mission-critical and 24/7 operations such as broadcast, 3D design, visualization, and military command-and-control environments, the units can be installed in chassis assemblies for redundant power and redundant path distribution.

Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

IHSE will showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company's successful Draco vario series. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The Remote IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via RDP (remote desktop protocol) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch-office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

Draco Compact XV 16x8 Fiber Matrix System for Dual-Head Display Workstations

IHSE's Draco Compact XV 16x8 fiber matrix system, the world's first Dual Head 4K KVM matrix solution, simplifies system design by offering a pre-packaged KVM matrix system for Dual-Head 4K based on DisplayPort 1.2 devices. Based on IHSE's instant switching technology, the new IHSE matrix system is designed to meet the extreme bandwidth requirements for sharing multiple UHD and Digital Cinema Initiatives video signals in the same switch fabric. A fixed-size KVM system, the Draco Compact XV supports up to 16 Dual Head 4K computers and eight Dual Head 4K monitors at resolutions up to 4096x2160 60fps and 4:4:4 color sampling on each display. When the desktop is extended across both displays, internal synchronization for each extender enables perfect timing for seamless resolutions up to 8192x2160.

Specifically designed for small to mid-sized KVM switch systems requiring the latest 4K displays, the Draco compact XV 16x8 matrix system sets up quickly and easily via the on-screen display (OSD) or through the included draco tera tool software for configuration and real-time diagnostics. The IHSE matrix system also can be configured to operate with many popular control systems using the optional IHSE API protocol package.

